Six Nations: James Ryan backed as Ireland captain while Johnny Sexton’s role in Paris is revealed

James Ryan’s leadership skills have been given the thumbs-up as he prepares to stand in for the hamstrung Jonathan Sexton when Ireland tackle France in tomorrow’s Six Nations clash at Stade De France.

'When things get tough, James grows as a person and he's shown that time and time again that he can dig deep and he leads by example a huge amount of the time on the field and he'll be very focused in how he speaks and clear in how he speaks,” said assistant coach John Fogarty.

Ryan is not known as a talkative leader, but Fogarty is keen to emphasise that actions, not words, define the Leinster lock.

“His preparation during the week builds confidence in everyone around him and once we get to the pitch and we need people to front up, he leads in those ways.

“And that's what I'll say about James, he's an excellent professional and he's admired by the group for those reasons.”

Sexton will still play a vital role as Ireland tackle France tomorrow in their Six Nations clash, but neither the injured captain nor Paul O’Connell will be charged with putting the 'Fear of God' into their players.

Instead, a quiet build-up will be the main recipe for success as Joey Carbery steps in for his first Six Nations start in what promises to be the most explosive encounter of the 2022 championship, perhaps even its decisive one.

"Johnny will have a presence, but as far as a gee-up is concerned, it’s being able to calm and be clear in our minds, almost to take some of the emotion out of it,” said Fogarty, who reported a clean bill of health from this morning’s final run-out, to the relief of supporters after Sexton’s hamstring anguish earlier in the week.

“Without a doubt, there's going to be emotion in people's minds, but the focus will be for us to be nice and calm so we can see things in front of us.

"Johnny will have a presence, I'm sure he'll be helping out what he needs to in the backline. There's usually a quiet few words and a focus on understanding our game plan, understanding the challenges, and trying to gain a sense of calm before we get on the bus to the stadium.

"That's sort of the theme we've tried to develop through Andy Farrell over the last two years, trying to develop that calmness of mind so we can play the game in front of us.

"Without a doubt, you're away from home, there's going to be excitement and levels of emotion. They're going to be there for all to see tomorrow, but the focus is on calmness.

"We're not thinking of where we sit in the minds of everybody else. We're very clear in where we're sitting at the moment in how we've developed our game, how we're playing the game.

"I'm thinking now for a second, are we underdogs? Are we favourites? It's something I haven't thought about and something we don't think about too much.

"We have played France twice over the last two years and when we came here last time out, we didn't feel as ready as we do now.

“We feel that we've taken the learnings from the games we've played in and we're in a better place.

"Win, lose or draw, we're going to take the learnings from this one and we're going to improve and get better. That's the mindset for us.

“Underdogs - it's not featuring much in our minds."