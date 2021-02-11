Six Nations: Ireland vs France to go ahead as planned despite concern raised over legislation

Ireland's clash with France at the Aviva Stadium is set to go ahead as scheduled this Sunday. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Ireland v France will go ahead on Sunday despite reports that the French team may fall outside the exemptions relating to professional sportspeople.

The IRFU are unconcerned by reports that Sunday's match against France may be under threat due to the wording of new legislation around Covid-19.

According to a report on Examiner.ie, Department of Health officials are examining the wording of the latest Health Act pertaining to Covid-19 restrictions.

The legislation says: "every person participating the event" is "a professional sportsperson who receives payment for training and playing sport under a contract of employment with a soccer club or the rugby football organisation commonly known as referred to as the Irish Rugby Football Union".

Some fear this may exclude the French players who are not IRFU employees.

However, when contacted, the IRFU said there have been no changes to their plans and the match will go ahead as scheduled.

“The IRFU continues to operate under the protocols and arrangements that have allowed professional rugby to operate successfully, without any significant Covid 19 issues, since late last year. We look forward to welcoming the French players, who are also in a secure bubble, to Dublin this weekend," a spokesperson said.

Online Editors