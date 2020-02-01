Six Nations: Ireland attempt to put World Cup nightmare behind them as Scotland battle kicks off Farrell era

Independent.ie

Kick-off at the Aviva is 4.45pm

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/six-nations/six-nations-ireland-attempt-to-put-world-cup-nightmare-behind-them-as-scotland-battle-kicks-off-farrell-era-38916963.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/308fd/38916962.ece/AUTOCROP/h342/1876276.jpg