Sport Six Nations

Saturday 1 February 2020

Six Nations: Ireland attempt to put World Cup nightmare behind them as Scotland battle kicks off Farrell era

  • Andy Farrell takes charge of Ireland for the first time in Six Nations opener
  • Johnny Sexton captains the side after taking the role full-time
  • Former Ireland Under-20 captain Caelan Doris makes his debut at number 8
  • Scotland talisman Finn Russell misses out for disciplinary reasons
Ireland supporter Tom Walsh, age 12, from Borris, Carlow, prior to the Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and Scotland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Ireland supporter Tom Walsh, age 12, from Borris, Carlow, prior to the Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and Scotland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Cian Tracey

Cian Tracey

Kick-off at the Aviva is 4.45pm

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Ireland's Six Nations target, a French revival and Ian Madigan's future

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport