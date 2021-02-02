Six Nations gets the go-ahead as French government give tournament the green light

The French government have given the Six Nations the go-ahead. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Six Nations organisers have been given the green light by French authorities to proceed after the government there declared they were satisfied with the health protocol presented by the FFR and the Six Nations chiefs.

Players from France and other competing countries will be exempted from the obligatory "septaine" – seven days - quarantine regulations.

"It was a decision expected by everyone in rugby,” said sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on French TV this morning.

“The FFR has sent us a strict health protocol, and the decision was taken within the government that the Tournament be held on the date scheduled from February 6 with a health bubble.

“The constraints will mean that players will be exempt from the septaine in force. They will undergo tests every three days and will remain in a bubble with 30 players.

“The inter-ministerial crisis unit (CIC) gave a favourable opinion on Friday to the protocol of the Six Nations tournament (health bubble around each team, test every 3 days, staff reduced to 31, single room, contactless transport.

“With the favour of this protocol, the Ministry for Sport requested an exemption of septaine for the team of France and the other engaged teams, which has been validated to the Ministry of Sport to give the green light to the holding of the tournament in its original form.”

The Six Nations gets under way this Saturday, with France traveling to Rome to take on Italy, before England host Scotland at Twickenham later that afternoon. On Sunday, Ireland’s campaigns starts with a trip to Cardiff to face Wales.

