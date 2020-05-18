Six Nations fixtures will take 'a few more weeks' to reschedule as organisers dismiss four nations plan

The 2020 Six Nations still has four fixtures left in the competition. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Six Nations organisers say it will take "a few more weeks" before a plan for rescheduling its four outstanding games can be announced.

Those running the tournament released a statement dismissing reports last weekend that a Four Nations tournament could take place without France or Italy as "inaccurate media speculation".

However, the idea was first floated by Waled Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies in an interview with the BBC last week as he contemplated restarting international rugby during a period of travel restrictions.

Here in Ireland, Dr Cillian de Gascun of the National Public Health Emergency Team has warned that there is unlikely to be any Test rugby this side of Christmas.

World Rugby has been chairing meetings between unions, clubs and competition organisers to find a solution to the growing fixture back-log during what is an extremely challenging financial situation for everyone in rugby.

The Six Nations was left unfinished in the spring due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Ireland's matches against Italy and France were postponed, as were Wales v Scotland and italy v England.

International rugby is likely to resume after the club game, with the IRFU hopeful of playing inter-provincial matches behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium in August before running off the Guinness PRO14 and the Heineken Champions Cup.

The Six Nations matches will potentially happen in October, but nothing is yet certain.

"Six Nations together with its constituent unions and federations is fully committed to completing the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship and hopes to stage postponed matches later this year," the statement read.

"In exploring rescheduling options, the health and safety of players, associated staff and of course supporters is our number one priority and any rescheduled matches will be subject to government guidance and to travel restrictions between countries. Six Nations remains in close contact with all relevant authorities to ensure these matches can take place in a safe environment.

"Six Nations and its constituent unions and federations continue to work closely with World Rugby, the Southern Hemisphere unions and all other rugby stakeholders on contingency plans regarding Autumn Internationals and the recently impacted Summer tours.

"The current situation is fluid and fast changing with countries at different stages in battling this pandemic. We anticipate it will take a few more weeks before the situation becomes clearer and we can present more definitive options in which to resume activity."

Last week, Davies said the Four Nations was something the unions had to consider.

"We've had no income into the business at all since February; therefore if we go for the rest of the calendar year with no income, it doesn't all bode well for the future," he said.

"Nobody knows what the future holds. Honestly, the best-case scenario is the autumn series takes place, as long as southern hemisphere countries are prepared and allowed to travel, which again is a key variable.

"The next scenario you look at is games against Six Nations teams before Christmas, or perhaps a four nations because again, travelling to the continent brings another set of unknowns into the equation, so there are options in place."

Like the WRU, the IRFU is facing a major financial problem if international rugby cannot resume. Even if they restart behind closed doors, the union will lose a substantial figure given 81pc of the revenue comes from the senior men's international game.

