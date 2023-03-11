Six Nations explainer: How Ireland could be crowned champions tomorrow

11 February 2023; Tom O’Toole of Ireland during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

All eyes are on a first Grand Slam success secured on home soil – but it is possible Ireland might return to face England with the title already under their oxter.

Victory against Scotland is paramount, of course, but then thoughts will drift elsewhere…

A bonus point win for Andy Farrell’s men would put them eight, nine or ten points ahead of Scotland, depending on any losing bonus points, meaning Scotland would be unable to usurp Ireland on the final day.

Also on 10 points are both England and France, who face each other at Twickenham in Round 4.

That means Ireland need to be at least a six points ahead of both sides, as well as Scotland, in order to be crowned champions by the end of the penultimate set of fixtures.

A bonus-point win for either side would keep them within five points of Ireland, meaning the Championship would head to the final day.

However, should either side win but fail to earn a bonus point, then Ireland would sit six points clear with a bonus-point win over Scotland, and subsequently have an unassailable lead at the top to take the title.

Even if Ireland don’t get a bonus point win, four points would put Ireland on 19 points, meaning a draw between England and France would be enough to hand Ireland a first Championship in six years.

Even if both England and France run in four tries each, three points apiece would still only leave both of them on 13 points, six behind Ireland and subsequently sending the trophy on its way to Dublin.

The only other permutation, and the remotest of all, is if Ireland draw with Scotland but secure a bonus point with four tries and Scotland do not earn a bonus point.

This would also require a draw between England and France with neither side earning a bonus point, to leave Ireland on 18 points and all three other sides on 12.