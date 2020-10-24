Six Nations explainer: How do things stand and what do Ireland need to do to win the tournament?

Ireland's Six Nations campaign resumes against Italy on Saturday. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Where and when are Ireland's remaining matches?

Ireland had two games left when the Covid-19 crisis brought the tournament grinding to a halt in March. Today, they play Italy at the Aviva Stadium with kick-off at 3.30pm. The tournament will finish with a Halloween meeting with France in Paris next Saturday.

How does the table stand?

At present, Ireland sit in fourth place on nine points with England top on thirteen, ahead of France on points difference. Scotland are in third on ten. Home Irish wins over Scotland and Wales were followed by a defeat to England on the road.

However, as the Covid shutters came down in Ireland a week earlier than in the UK, today's match is a game in hand which gives Ireland a chance to close the gap.

What do Ireland need to do to win the tournament?

Should Ireland secure bonus point wins in both of their remaining matches, they become champions.

Sounds pretty straightforward?

Not really. While a bonus point win should be very achievable against an Italy side Wales put 42 points on in February, doing the same in Paris is a different task altogether, particularly when a bonus point win for France would see them, rather than us, crowned champs.

Should Ireland only manage nine points, with a bonus-point win over Italy and any sort of win over France, then England are waiting in the wings. The old enemy would be level with Ireland on 18 points if they manage a bonus-point win against Italy next week.

In that scenario, the final table will be decided on points difference in which England currently hold a ten points advantage albeit with a game more played.

What happened last time we played Italy?

Joe Schmidt's men didn't have it all their own way in Rome last year. Second-half tries from Keith Earls and Conor Murray saw an off-colour Ireland recover from a first-half deficit to claim a 26-16 bonus-point win. Andy Farrell's 2020 version will expect better today.

What are the teams?

Ireland: 15. Jacob Stockdale, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. Hugo Keenan, 10. Jonathan Sexton (C), 9. Conor Murray; 1. Cian Healy, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Andrew Porter, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. James Ryan, 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Will Connors, 8. CJ Stander

Replacements: 16. Dave Heffernan, 17. Ed Byrne, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Ultan Dillane, 20. Peter O’Mahony, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Robbie Henshaw

Italy: 15. Jayden Hayward, 14. Edoardo Padovani, 13. Luca Morisi, 12. Carlo Canna, 11. Mattia Bellini, 10. Paolo Garbisi, 9. Marcello Violi; 1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Luca Bigi (C), 3. Giosuè Zilocchi, 4. Marco Lazzaroni, 5. Niccolò Cannone, 6. Sebastian Negri, 7. Braam Steyn, 8. Jake Polledri

Replacements: 16. Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17. Simone Ferrari, 18. Pietro Ceccarelli, 19. David Sisi, 20. Johan Meyer, 21. Maxime Mbanda, 22. Callum Braley, 23. Federico Mori

Any other Six Nations fixtures today?

This is the only game in the men's tournament but the Ireland women's team are also taking on Italy. Their match kicks off in Donnybrook at 6.30 this evening.

Where can I watch?

Virgin Media One have the men's game with coverage starting at 2.30pm. You can then switch to RTE2 where coverage of the women's game begins at 6pm.

What Ireland boss Andy Farrell says:

"I think it's dynamic," Farrell said of the side which will once again be captained by veteran Johnny Sexton.

"We can play in a range of ways. We want to play a high-tempo game but obviously Italy will have a say in that because they want to play a high-tempo game as well.

"So we're excited by the team. They can't wait to get out there and let's see what happens."

What Italy boss Franco Smith says:

"We work day after day to improve ourselves but in no sport can you increase your strength and quality in one day. We have an excellent base to work from and be able to grow step by step.

"The group has a very young average age and thanks to our two domestic teams, we can make a qualitative leap, but we must remember that Rome was not built in a day.

"This for us is a beginning and an opportunity to create our new culture, with an enlarged group that will form the basis for the future of the national team."

What the bookies say:

Ireland are unbackable at 1/100 to win with Italy 33/1 and the draw 60/1.

Online Editors