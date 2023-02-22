Six Nations diary: Mack Hansen on that Dupont tackle, Courtney Lawes’ warning and Italy focus on discipline

With another round of Six Nations action around the corner, Ruaidhri O’Connor takes a look at some of the interesting sub-plots.

Hansen still pinching himself

Mack Hansen has come a long way in a short period of time and he’s been reminded of how different a life he left behind by an app on his phone.

The Canberran was famously working in a bar back home when Connacht came calling and he hit the ground running so quickly that he played his way into the Ireland team within a few months of arriving.

“It's crazy seeing some of my Snapchat memories of what I was doing three years ago,” Hansen, who qualifies to play for Ireland through his mother from Cork, said.

“It's completely different to this, I'll leave it to your imagination. I'm very grateful and seeing stuff like that is a pinch yourself moment.

“I realise how lucky I am and I guess that's why now I'm saying I want to enjoy this just as much as I can, it's not going to last forever.

“For the time being, I'm loving it.”

Menoncello says Italy are aiming to tighten up their discipline

One of the bright young stars of Italian rugby, Tommaso Menoncello, has said that the team’s focus is on cutting down their penalty count against Ireland.

The Azzuri have put a big focus on making the Stadio Olimpico their ‘Colosseum’ and, having run France close in Round One, they’re determined to make their mark against Ireland.

"Against England, the key factor was discipline: we conceded too many free kicks that allowed them to play so much in our ‘22,” Menoncello said.

“When you allow a team like this to spend so much time in that area of the field you inevitably end up conceding points. Against France, I think the emotion and tension of the start had an impact.

"The goal? We always take the field to win, and it is the result that would make us fully satisfied. If it doesn't go like this, we will then analyze the game trying to enhance the things we did well and improve the ones we did wrong."

Lawes’ stark warning

England back-row Courtney Lawes had a stark warning to the powers that be this week as he told the RFU that he would not be in favour of his children playing professional rugby.

The Northampton Saint was his country’s captain last season, but he has reservations about the rewards on offer for playing the sport relative to the injury risk.

Lawes has four children, but he won’t be encouraging them into the family business.

"We were in a meeting with the RFU the other day and I said: ‘Look, I've got three boys. I'd love them to play rugby. I really would,' he said.

"But at the minute how can I tell them to break their bodies for 15 to 20 years and then go and work, go back to another job afterwards when there's so many other sports you can play professionally and never have to think about working again once you’re done?"

Quote of the Day

“Believe or not, it’s brought up a lot, the Dupont try, so pretty rehearsed in what I say here. It just showed his brute strength first of all but it also just shows how smart of a player he is. I’ve seen plenty of people in the same situation where they just try to tackle a player out and that’s kind of it. I’ve never seen anybody go directly for someone’s hips to lift them up so they can’t go forward. To be fair to him it was pretty smart and nothing I could really do about it.” – Hansen gives his perspective on the moment Antoine Dupont halted him from close range at the Aviva.

690 – Metres gained by the boot by Ireland against France in Round Two