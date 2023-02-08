Six Nations diary: Finn Russell explains Owen Farrell taunt as Stuart McCloskey sidesteps Joe Schmidt question

Wales defence coach left red-faced by Ireland

Last week, our colleague Will Slattery profiled Wales' new defence coach Mike Forshaw and detailed his links to Ireland through his time coaching Connacht.

Andy Farrell is a mate of his fellow former rugby league star, but he and his team did Forshaw few favours on Saturday as they devastatingly exposed the home side in that opening quarter.

So, Forshaw was already under pressure when he met the media in Cardiff yesterday.

"It's been a baptism of fire, the job came pretty left-field to be honest. I’ve really enjoyed my first three weeks, I really have," the ex-Connacht and Sale coach said.

"I’m not too despondent because we lost the first game, I didn’t expect fairy tale starts anyway, because that’s where I’m from and I’ll just graft and graft until we can really challenge in that area."

Russell explains Farrell taunt

Turns out Finn Russell got the wrong man.

If you can take your eyes of Duhan van der Merwe for a minute as he swats off English defenders to go over for his famous try, you'll see Scotland's Finn Russell making sure Owen Farrell knows all about it.

The England captain had a right to be miffed and the Scot apologised afterwards.

“Faz [Farrell] had just banged me and I had lost the ball,” Russell told The Offload podcast.

“Then they kicked it long and I was on the ground. I thought it was Faz but it was actually Marcus [Smith] or [Joe] Marchant that were mouthing off at me on the ground.

“As soon as Duhan went through I saw Faz and I went straight to him to give him a mouthful back.

“I just said ‘what you say now?’ kinda thing ‘anything else to say?’ cause obviously you’ve been mouthing off to me and Duhan’s run it back 60 metres. It wasn’t that much.”

“Faz just said ‘I didn’t say anything, what are you on about’, I don’t think it was actually him who was mouthing off.

“So after the game I was like sorry yeah that was a bit of s*** chat.”

“I had my face into the ground so I assumed it was him but I don’t think it actually was.”

Stuart McCloskey shows his side-stepping ability

The big Ulster centre may be making up for lost time, but he's determined not to air any grievances with Joe Schmidt in public.

McCloskey's face didn't fit under the Kiwi coach, but now he's enjoying his longest-ever run in the team and Saturday will be his fifth straight start in green.

As he makes up for lost time, McCloskey is beginning to feel more comfortable in green.

"I always understood the guys who were in there were doing a good job," he said of his seven year wait for a second Six Nations game after making his debut against England in 2016.

"There were times at the start, yeah, when I felt I wasn't getting the rub of the green but in the last few years Bundee and Robbie have been playing unbelievably when they've been playing for Ireland.

"It's only rugby at the end of the day, but I put a lot of effort into my game so it's nice to get games and to show what I can do.

"I think everyone relishes playing for Ireland, it's the pinnacle of your game and where I wanted to get to, so it's nice.

"I'd say it makes me relish it a bit more now and I do appreciate it a lot more."

No grudges on show, well played.

Number of the day

11 – Saturday's game will be Johnny Sexton's 11th meeting with France in the Six Nations and it's likely to be his last

Quote of the day

"My friends and family were at the match. They were surrounded by people who were more concerned with drinking than the rugby. They were up and down throughout the game. Each time they returned, they were carrying eight pints each." - Clive Woodward has described Twickenham as the "world's biggest pub", echoing complaints about the matchday experience in Dublin and Cardiff in recent seasons