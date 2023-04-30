Sinéad Kissane: Ireland hit rock bottom as Cliodhna Moloney’s snub comes back to bite Greg McWilliams’ side
Sinéad Kissane
Let’s start with an old reliable of a Union shooting itself in the foot. The wooden spoon in the 2023 Women’s Six Nations is the worst Irish finish in the history of this competition.
Latest Six Nations
Sinéad Kissane: Ireland hit rock bottom as Cliodhna Moloney’s snub comes back to bite Greg McWilliams’ side
Ireland consigned to wooden spoon following comprehensive defeat in Scotland
Scotland 36 Ireland 10 as it happened: Greg McWilliams’ team end campaign with wooden spoon in Edinburgh
Sinéad Kissane: This Ireland team has been tasked with bringing a wooden spoon to a Six Nations gunfight
Greg McWilliams insists Ireland need ‘a bit more bravery’ against Scots in Women’s Six Nations finale
Ireland unchanged for Women’s Six Nations finale against Scotland
Deirbhile Nic a Bháird says Ireland need to cling to positives for Six Nations finale against Scotland
Lauren Delany: Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland is ‘100 per cent a cup final’
Dorothy Wall and Linda Djougang expected to be fit for Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations against Scotland
David Kelly: Public indifference may now be greatest threat to women’s rugby in Ireland
Top Stories
Davy Fitzgerald: ‘We’ll take a bit of stick back home and we deserve it, rightly so’
‘People don’t see the hard graft that goes into it,’ says €1m-a-year influencer Lisa McGowan
Man who disappeared while awaiting trial for a gun seizure a decade ago located by gardaí following traffic stop
Eilis O’Hanlon: The clowns may change but around Leinster House it’s always the same political circus
Latest NewsMore
Davy Fitzgerald: ‘We’ll take a bit of stick back home and we deserve it, rightly so’
‘It’s meant to be a neutral venue’ - Kildare boss Glenn Ryan launches scathing attack on GAA after tight defeat to Dublin
‘Love is everything’ – Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 35 years of marriage
Sinéad Kissane: Ireland hit rock bottom as Cliodhna Moloney’s snub comes back to bite Greg McWilliams’ side
Temperatures could reach 18C for Bank Holiday Monday with only slight chance of showers lingering
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city of Uman
Nihal Arthanayake reports man for ‘racially aggravated’ offence outside pub
Luca McCusker lifts Fermanagh with last-gasp leveller
In Pictures: Goths bring gory fun to the seaside
Donegal captain Ronan McDermott leads Tír Chonaill towards Nickey Rackard Cup final place