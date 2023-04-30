Sinéad Kissane: Ireland hit rock bottom as Cliodhna Moloney snub comes back to bite Greg McWilliams’ side
Sinéad Kissane
Let’s start with an old reliable of a Union shooting itself in the foot. The wooden spoon in the 2023 Women’s Six Nations is the worst Irish finish in the history of this competition.
Latest Six Nations
Sinéad Kissane: Ireland hit rock bottom as Cliodhna Moloney snub comes back to bite Greg McWilliams’ side
Ireland consigned to wooden spoon following comprehensive defeat in Scotland
Scotland 36 Ireland 10 as it happened: Greg McWilliams’ team end campaign with wooden spoon in Edinburgh
Sinéad Kissane: This Ireland team has been tasked with bringing a wooden spoon to a Six Nations gunfight
Greg McWilliams insists Ireland need ‘a bit more bravery’ against Scots in Women’s Six Nations finale
Ireland unchanged for Women’s Six Nations finale against Scotland
Deirbhile Nic a Bháird says Ireland need to cling to positives for Six Nations finale against Scotland
Lauren Delany: Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland is ‘100 per cent a cup final’
Dorothy Wall and Linda Djougang expected to be fit for Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations against Scotland
David Kelly: Public indifference may now be greatest threat to women’s rugby in Ireland
Top Stories
Sharon Corr: ‘Guys get more interesting looking. Women get past their sell-by date’
Laura Whitmore: ‘I’ve had people say that I’m too fat or too thin or I’ve got a weird shaped head. That’s why I tried to hide my pregnancy’
Man who disappeared while awaiting trial for a gun seizure a decade ago located by gardaí following traffic stop
Declan Lynch: Tucker Carlson is just another one of the rich kids gone wrong
Latest NewsMore
Rihanna ‘echoes’ Karl Lagerfeld ahead of Met Gala with black and white fur look
‘It is a shambles, a disgrace, really’ – Sligo’s Greg Bolger hits out at fixture list
Dean Williams: ‘We know Rovers are the team to beat in the league’
Markus Poom says Shamrock Rovers want to ‘strive for the title’
Six stars of Dublin classic make NFL grade as Tennessee pick Peter Skoronski in first round
‘He’s so tough. A couple of weeks ago there was questions about his captaincy. It’s crazy’ – Ten Hag praise for Fernandes
Coronation Concert stage in shape of Union Flag which fans out into crowd
Leading British Jews call for meeting with Guardian editor over cartoon
Weather presenter returns to RTÉ after breast cancer treatment
Sudan’s capital pounded by air strikes despite vow of new 72-hour ceasefire