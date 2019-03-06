The decision to drop Leinster hooker Sean Cronin from Ireland’s 37-man squad for Sunday’s penultimate Six Nations clash against France did not come down to form, according to forwards coach Simon Easterby.

Simon Easterby insists Ireland's decision to cut Sean Cronin was not harsh - and is simply about building depth

The 68-times capped Limerick native started his first Championship match against Italy 10 days ago, but after a shaky performance he finds himself out in the cold as Rob Herring replaces him in the squad.

Rory Best was always expected to return to the No 2 shirt for the France clash, but the decision to cut Cronin altogether has come as a shock. Niall Scannell is expected to be named on the bench this week.

A poor lineout performance has not helped his case, but to go from starting to being dropped altogether is a fall from grace.

"I guess we're looking continually to build some depth in positions," Easterby said.

"Sean has been involved in the first three games, he has started in Italy, and in a specialist position like hooker, probably only No 9 and maybe 10 as well where you don't get guys playing other positions.

"We're just looking to continually build some depth and find out a bit more about players that we need to work with towards what's coming up in the next couple of weeks and the end of the year."

The forwards coach rejected the notion it was a harsh call.

"Well, no, my reasoning is what I said - it's to do with building some depth and we know a lot about Sean.

"He has been in camp a long time, he has been in the squad a long time and has a lot of caps. It's an opportunity to see a bit more of other players.

"That doesn't exclude him from next week and it certainly doesn't exclude him from us going forward. We need to keep building that depth and knowledge of those players in that position."

Easterby said Cronin remains part of Ireland’s World Cup plans, but at 35, Best remains the main man.

"We're not looking too long term," the former flanker said.

"We're not looking past the French game in that sense but I think these games do give us an opportunity to look at depth.

"There's other players haven't made the squad outside of Sean.

"There's other players in the provinces that have being going pretty well. We are continually look for the best fit, for the best combos.

"I think Besty is playing well. He's a fit man for his age. I'm not saying 35 is an age where you go downhill. He's going really well.

"But we have to be really careful in that position where we are potentially travelling to a World Cup.

"You need to know a little bit more about other players and if you lose a player of Besty's quality you have to know more about the players we need to bring in."

Asked specifically about Cronin’s performance in Rome, Easterby said the hooker does not ship all of the blame for the struggles out of touch.

"Listen there are lots of things players would be unhappy about in games. They are their worst critics," he said.

"I think Sean has gone pretty well. There would be a couple of lineouts that have gone astray but some of them is strategy.

"But when you look at what happens in a lineout there are so many combinations.

"If you get one of those things wrong, the lift, the jump, the throw, the movement, well it's probably the hooker that gets a little bit of the pressure. I'd say we've been pretty happy with Sean and what he's produced prior to coming in and while in camp.

"Again, I come back to having the opportunity to develop some depth in that position. I can hold my hand up in terms of strategy in that Italy game.

"The opposition read a couple and that sometimes is the case. Just looking at pure figures, what you guys see, you just pick out one thing and the lineout is more complex than that."

Thirty-six of the 37 man squad belatedly named this morning trained at Ireland’s Kildare base today, but Joey Carbery has been ruled out of the France game with his hamstring injury.

"I'd say he's probably unlikely to feature this week," Easterby said.

"He has probably recovered quicker than we expected but we're probably...if it is 50/50 he would play anyway. We have to make sure we're in a better position than that."

Having sat out training in Belfast last week, Johnny Sexton is expected to start against the French with Jack Carty continuing on the bench.

The coach said that while Robbie Henshaw (dead leg) and Dan Leavy (calf) are in a race to be fit for the final Championship game against Wales, it might come to soon for the Leinster pair.

