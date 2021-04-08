Sevens' star Eve Higgins set for Irish bow in Six Nations opener as Adam Griggs names team for Wales clash

Eve Higgins will make her 15s debut for Ireland against Wales this weekend. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Head Coach Adam Griggs has named his Ireland Match Day 23 to face Wales in Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations game in Cardiff with Sevens international Eve Higgins set for her XVs debut in the centre

Uncapped backs Emily Lane and Stacey Flood are also included on the replacements bench as Griggs encourages his side to play an enterprising style of rugby against a Welsh side thumped 53-0 out by France last weekend..

Ireland will be captained by Ciara Griffin in the opening game of their 2021 Championship campaign at Cardiff Arms Park (Kick-off 5pm, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player), with Griggs’ starting XV showing three changes to the side that beat Italy at Energia Park last October.

Higgins, who has starred for Ireland on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in recent seasons, has impressed during Ireland’s preparations for the Six Nations and earns her debut cap in midfield alongside the experienced Sene Naoupu, while the half-back pairing of Hannah Tyrrell and Kathryn Dane are retained having impressed against the Azzurri.

Griggs is backing Higgins to more than make up the numbers as she makes her debut in the fifteens game.

However, the Aussie has warned Aimee Leigh Murphy Crowe, top scorer in 2019 when she made team of the tournament, that she needs more time to make the adjustment.

“Eve has been fantastic in training. We’ve asked players who haven’t played with us to put their hands up and she has grabbed the bull by the horns.

“Aimee Leigh Murphy Crowe is still a work in progress, she certainly has the skills but she is still adjusting to the fifteens time so we will see her in due course.”

Another Sevens graduate, albeit with previous experience in fifteens, Eimear Considine returns at full-back in an exciting back-three as one of the three changes in personnel from the victory over Italy last time out, with Lauren Delany switching to the right wing and Beibhinn Parsons lining out on the left.

“Eimear is talented and similar to Aimee Leigh she is developing a greater understanding of the fifteens game, she is good in the air, has good handling and a good open-field runner,” Griggs added.

“Emily and Stacey have an x-factor to them and can add to what we do and be a game-changer for us.”

There is an unchanged front row named by Griggs as Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang once again pack down together, with the fit-again Aoife McDermott returning to the second row alongside Nichola Fryday.

Griffin leads the side from number eight, with Dorothy Wall set for her fifth cap at blindside flanker and Claire Molloy named at openside.

Uncapped duo Lane and Flood provide the half-back cover on the replacements bench, where they are joined by forwards Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer, Laura Feely, Brittany Hogan and Hannah O’Connor, with Enya Breen providing the additional backline cover.

After the pandemic caused havoc to their 2020 plans, this is only the side’s second game in a year and Griggs is conscious that despite an intensive training camp, there may be errors as they seek to kickstart their campaign with a win.

“We are going after wins and we’ll have a good idea of what we need to work on after this weekend.

We’ve a young squad and we know they are skilled but for us it’s all about developing our rugby intelligence because opposition teams will always have a purple patch.

“This squad are quite settled and we have a general appreciation of how we can play the game and put pressure on teams as well as absorbing their pressure.”

Ireland team to play Wales

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster) (15 caps)

14. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) (12)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)*

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) (38)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht) (8)

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster) (17)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster) (10)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster) (31)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby) (23)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster) (9)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster) (13)

5. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht) (15)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster) (4)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby) (70)

8. Ciara Griffin (Captain)(UL Bohemian/Munster) (33)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster) (1)

17. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster) (1)

18. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht) (16)

19. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster) (1)

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster) (2)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)*

22. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)*

23. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster) (4).

Online Editors