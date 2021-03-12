‘Sean is best suited to the potential game-plan we’ll face’ – Townsend airs aerial concerns as Maitland gets nod

Scottish coach Gregor Townsend is expecting a familiar aerial assault from the Irish after slotting in beefy six-footer Sean Maitland on the wing ahead of the fleet-footed Darcy Graham, one of four changes made to the side that lost to Wales a month ago.

And even though Andy Farrell has kept faith in Jamison Gibson-Park, Townsend admits that although he will present a running threat in combination with his wingers, the Leinster man will still challenge the skies in Murrayfield this Sunday.

“Sean Maitland gets the nod ahead of D’Arcy Graham but all our wingers have played well. Sean’s strength is best suited to the potential game-plan we will face,” said Townsend as his side seek to stop a rot against the Irish which stretches back five games to 2017.

On the retention of Gibson-Park, Townsend noted that aside from his sniping skills, the Kiwi-born player is equally adept at deploying the box-kicking technique that Ireland deploy, albeit not as much as before.

“Jamison is a player on form,” continued Townsend. “Obviously Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton have built a lot of cohesion together.

“But Jamison is a club mate of Sexton’s. He plays at a lot of tempo, he appears in the wide channel frequently and had a good relationship with his wingers.

“But we expect kicking accuracy and he does all the basics well. We know we will be tested in defence whoever they play in nine.”

Townsend agrees that Ireland will freight a similar challenge to recent years as they quest a sixth successive win against his side since 2018 but he has observed some subtle changes since Farrell assumed the reins from Joe Schmidt.

“There is a lot of similarities with how Ireland have been successful over the years, excellent set-piece, they are very good in contact in attack.

“And they’re also showing a willingness in contact to compete for ball in defence when you are attacking and that is evident in selection, with Tadhg Beirne in there.

“There is a difference in defending at times and they are a side certainly playing with ambition and bringing in the backs more once they cross the half-way line.”

Flanker Jamie Ritchie is one of the other three changes, coming in for Blade Johnson having sat out the defeat by Wales through injury and he is joined by centre Sam Johnson and prop WP Nel.

It will be Nel's first Test start since the 2019 World Cup as he fills in for the suspended Zander Ferguson while Johnson usurps James Lang.

Cameron Redpath, who was outstanding at centre on his debut in the opening-weekend victory against England, is still missing from the squad through injury.

Townsend’s side have not played since losing to Wales after their encounter with France was postponed – reportedly until March 26th – after a controversial Covid outbreak amongst their opponents.

"We had prepared well for our postponed game against France, and the players have adapted well to the change of plans and have brought real energy and focus to our training sessions," said Townsend.

"Playing Ireland is always a physical affair and one that demands you keep stepping up to make tackles or contest for possession.

"They have played well in their opening three games and have some outstanding players in their squad. It should be a cracking game.

“We need an 80 minute performance, making the most of our opportunities. We’ve created many of them in the last three matches.

“We’ve played good rugby but then they have dominated for periods and put points on the board. “We need to come away with points on a regular basis when they are on offer and prevent them taking points when they are in our territory.”

Scotland: Hogg (capt); Maitland, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Nel; Cummings, J Gray; Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Berghan, Gilchrist, Haining, Steele, H Jones, Graham.

