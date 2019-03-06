Sean Cronin axed from Ireland's 37-man squad for France clash

Leinster hooker Sean Cronin has paid the price for his poor showing in Rome after being dropped from the Ireland squad for this weekend's game with France at the Aviva.

The 32-year-old made his first Six Nations start against Italy but misfired and has been axed by Joe Schmidt with Ulster's Rob Herring coming into the squad.

Leinster flyhalf Ross Byrne and Connacht number 9 Kieran Marmion are also drafted in. Byrne as injury cover for Joey Carbery and Marmion in place of his Connacht colleague Caolan Blade.

As expected, Robbie Henshaw and Dan Leavy have not recovered in time for inclusion.

Schmidt names his matchday 23 on Friday.

More to follow

Ireland squad for France clash:

Forwards (21)

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 115 caps (captain)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 12 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 13 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 31 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 86 caps

Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 43 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 7 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 27 caps

Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 54 caps

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 27 caps

Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster) 55 caps

Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 55 caps (vice-captain)

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 13 caps

Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 11 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 17 caps

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 12 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 29 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 16 caps

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 15 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 18 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 11 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 7 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 75 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps

Tom Farrell (Coolmine/Connacht) 0 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 89 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary's College/Leinster) 11 caps

Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 24 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 70 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 18 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 81 caps (vice-captain)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 17 caps

Online Editors