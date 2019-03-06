Sean Cronin axed from Ireland's 37-man squad for France clash
Leinster hooker Sean Cronin has paid the price for his poor showing in Rome after being dropped from the Ireland squad for this weekend's game with France at the Aviva.
The 32-year-old made his first Six Nations start against Italy but misfired and has been axed by Joe Schmidt with Ulster's Rob Herring coming into the squad.
Leinster flyhalf Ross Byrne and Connacht number 9 Kieran Marmion are also drafted in. Byrne as injury cover for Joey Carbery and Marmion in place of his Connacht colleague Caolan Blade.
As expected, Robbie Henshaw and Dan Leavy have not recovered in time for inclusion.
Schmidt names his matchday 23 on Friday.
More to follow
Ireland squad for France clash:
Forwards (21)
Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 115 caps (captain)
Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 12 caps
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 13 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 31 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 86 caps
Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 43 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 7 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 27 caps
Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 54 caps
Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 27 caps
Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster) 55 caps
Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 55 caps (vice-captain)
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 13 caps
Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 11 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 17 caps
Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 12 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 29 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 16 caps
Backs (16)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 15 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 18 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 11 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 7 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 75 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps
Tom Farrell (Coolmine/Connacht) 0 caps
Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 89 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary's College/Leinster) 11 caps
Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 24 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 70 caps
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 18 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 81 caps (vice-captain)
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 17 caps
Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'Not many teams cope with it' - All Blacks boss claims 'hunted' Ireland have struggled with being the 'top dog' in world rugby
- Des Berry: 'Ireland players need to step up and protect Johnny Sexton if refs won't'
- 'We know what to expect but they were well beaten by the English' - Brunel to focus on Irish weaknesses
- Cian Tracey: 'Tadhg Beirne threat can add fresh dynamic to breakdown'
- Rob Kearney: Time we put England loss behind us
- Ireland have no problem with Sexton venting frustrations over patchy form