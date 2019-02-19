Finn Russell has been ruled out of Scotland's Guinness Six Nations clash with France.

Scottish flyhalf Finn Russell ruled out of France clash after picking up head injury with Racing 92

The Racing 92 stand-off had given Scotland a glimmer of hope he could recover from a weekend head injury when he arrived symptom-free in Edinburgh on Monday, but those hopes have now been dashed.

A statement from the Scottish Rugby Union read: "The 26-year-old playmaker has not satisfied the requirements of today's component of the graduated return to play protocol - two days on from sustaining the injury in Racing 92's Top 14 clash with Toulouse - meaning there is insufficient time for him to be considered for this weekend's action.

"He will now return to the care of his club's medical team."

