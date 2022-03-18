Scotland's Finn Russell has been dropped for the Ireland game. Photo: Sportsfile

AS Ireland gear up for their Triple Crown bid at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow, Scotland's preparations have been rocked by revelations that six members of their squad including captain Stuart Hogg and benched star out-half Finn Russell were disciplined for breaching team protocols last weekend.

Hogg, Russell and starters Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Ali Price joined dropped centre Sione Tuitulopu defied the orders of coach Gregor Townsend to go to a bar in Edinburgh last Saturday night after they'd returned from their win over Italy in Rome.

Details of the breach emerged on the BBC today, with the Scottish Rugby Union confirming that the players were disciplined in the aftermath of an incident that heaps pressure on the coach at the end of a disappointing campaign.

"The Scotland management team have this week dealt with a post-match matter involving six players following the game against Italy last weekend," the statement read.

"The players involved have been spoken to individually and those conversations and outcomes will remain private.

"Preparations for the match against Ireland this week have been good and the whole squad is fully focused on achieving a positive result on Saturday."

Russell was a shock omission for the clash with Ireland, but this is not the first time he has fallen foul of Townsend in similar circumstances.

The mercurial Racing 92 No 10 walked out of the Scottish set-up ahead of the 2020 Six Nations opener against Ireland after he was disciplined by the coach for a breach of team protocols.

The two were understood to have patched up their differences, but this incident will cause wider concerns for Scottish rugby.

Ireland will hope that the incident will undermine the Scots' performance as they bid to secure the win they need to claim the Triple Crown and put pressure on France ahead of their final game against England.

If Ireland win and France lose, Ireland win the title.