Scotland's postponed game with France to go ahead on March 26

Scotland's postponed Guinness Six Nations match against France in Paris has been rearranged for March 26, competition organisers have confirmed.

The new Friday night date, which had been expected, comes six days after the scheduled final round of fixtures in the tournament.

The match at the Stade de France was originally due to be played on February 28 but was called off after a Covid-19 outbreak within the French squad.

The new date falls outside the agreed international window but has been finalised after discussions with domestic competitions and clubs.

France could go into the game with a chance of winning the championship if they beat Grand Slam-chasing Wales in their penultimate match on Saturday.

