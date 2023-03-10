Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations clash: TV channel, kick-off time and everything you need to know

AROUND the beautiful city of Edinburgh, there will be the scent of silver in the air this weekend.

If Ireland beat the Scots, they'll have one more fence to jump to win the Grand Slam. The inviting prospect of England in Lansdowne Road the following Saturday will focus Irish minds at Murrayfield.

But Scotland have their own prizes to chase. Having already accounted for England and Wales, they'll lift the Triple Crown if they overcome the Irish.

And with Italy to visit Murrayfield the following Saturday, Scotland could well end up as champions of the Guinness Six Nations should they upset Ireland.

On their last visit to the Scottish capital, Ireland had just three points to spare. Italy gave Ireland a fright in Rome and Finn Russell could give them much to think about here with his deep back of tricks.

Gregor Townsend's team gave France a run for it in Paris. They beat Wales well in Cardiff and their result against England saw them achieve back-to-back wins at Twickenham, a notable feat considering that when Scotland beat England there in 2021, it was their first triumph at the venue in 38 years.

Ireland began the campaign with a win in Wales, followed up with that stirring victory over France in the classic at the Aviva before they overcame Italy's stiff exam.

Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose missed the Italian game through injury, and they are set to make a welcome return for this pivotal assignment.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at Murrayfield at 3.0 on Sunday.

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

What the coaches say:

Gregor Townsend (Scotland): "Ireland are the best team in the world. We are going to have to play really well. Our discipline will be very important. We gave our best performance of the season against France, and that will give us confidence going into this Irish game, especially having played France away."

Andy Farrell (Ireland): "We have three wins from three. We are top of the table. We are where we want to be. Italy gave us a tough game. It was a real, proper test match. We'll need to be better now against the Scots."

Prediction

Ireland 32 Scotland 21

TEAM NEWS

Ireland team to face Scotland: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), C Murray; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Kelleher, Cian Healy, T O’Toole, R Baird, J Conan, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, R Henshaw.

Scotland: 15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs); 14. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), 13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), 12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); 10. Finn Russell (Racing 92), 9. Ben White (London Irish); 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), 4. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), 5. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), 6. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), 7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), 8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), 17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), 18. Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors), 19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), 20. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), 21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), 22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), 23. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby).