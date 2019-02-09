Sport Six Nations

Saturday 9 February 2019

Scotland v Ireland LIVE: Visitors holding a slender advantage at Murrayfield

Jacob Stockdale of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's second try during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Ireland's Conor Murray (right) celebrates scoring his side's first try of the game during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield
9 February 2019; Scotland supporter Frazier Grant and Ireland supporter Sarah Greene, from Dublin, ahead of the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Vice captains Jonathan Sexton, left, and Peter O’Mahony during the Ireland Rugby Captain's Run at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cormac Byrne

After the disappointment of last week's defeat to England at the Aviva, Ireland travel to Edinburgh for a very tricky assignment against Gregor Townsend's Scotland. Follow the action here (kick-off 2.15pm).

 

Online Editors

