| 9.3°C Dublin

Scotland v Ireland: Andy Farrell's men aim for second spot with win at Murrayfield

A general view of Murrayfield prior to the Guinness Six Nations clash between Scotland and Ireland. Photo: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile Expand

Close

A general view of Murrayfield prior to the Guinness Six Nations clash between Scotland and Ireland. Photo: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

A general view of Murrayfield prior to the Guinness Six Nations clash between Scotland and Ireland. Photo: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

A general view of Murrayfield prior to the Guinness Six Nations clash between Scotland and Ireland. Photo: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Patrick Earley

Ireland will seek to build on their Six Nations win over Italy last time out with victory over Scotland at Murrayfield today. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Rugby Newsletter

A weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday.

This field is required

Online Editors

Most Watched

Privacy