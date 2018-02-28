Scotland forward Ryan Wilson has been cleared of making contact with the eye area of England's Nathan Hughes during his team's Calcutta Cup triumph on Saturday.

Scotland star Wilson free to play Ireland after being cleared of making contact with Nathan Hughes' eye area 'due to pre-existing hand injury'

The Scottish Rugby Union revealed the Glasgow captain was free to play in Scotland's final two NatWest 6 Nations matches against Ireland and Italy after a citing for alleged foul play was dismissed at a disciplinary hearing in London.

Television cameras caught the back rows clashing off the ball with Wilson, who was pinned to the floor, raking his right hand across the side of Hughes' face. Wilson would have faced a minimum four-week ban if the panel had found him guilty. Despite ruling that the back-rower had committed an act of foul play by making contact with the face of Hughes, a disciplinary committee accepted medical evidence that the player has a pre-existing condition that causes two of his fingers to be involuntarily bent and although the contact had been reckless, it was unintentional as a result of attempts to grab his opponent's shirt.

It provides a further boost for Gregor Townsend's squad as they prepare to take on Ireland in Dublin next week after they also escaped punishment for the tunnel fracas that took place prior to Saturday's match. Video footage showed Owen Farrell colliding with Wilson in the BT Murrayfield tunnel as the two sides headed to their dressing rooms following the pre-match warm-ups, before several members of the Scotland squad stepped in.

Six Nations Rugby wrote to both teams to seek clarification over what had happened but have cleared both sides of any wrongdoing. A statement said: "Six Nations Rugby has concluded its investigation into an incident that allegedly took place before the senior men's international match between Scotland and England at BT Murrayfield in the 2018 NatWest Six Nations Championship on Saturday, 24 February 2018.

"It had been reported that some of the players had been involved in a 'melee' or 'scuffle' in or near the tunnel after the pre-match warm-up. "Six Nations Rugby gathered material from the RFU and SRU, as well as from the BBC and the match officials.

"It also considered footage of the incident. It concluded that there was some evidence of pushing and shoving in the tunnel at the relevant time but no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player.

"Accordingly, Six Nations Rugby will be writing to the SRU and the RFU to remind them and their respective players of their obligations to uphold the reputation of the tournament at all times, but no further disciplinary action will be taken. Six Nations Rugby will also remind all unions of their and their players' obligations."

Press Association