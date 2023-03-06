Grant Gilchrist was sent off after just seven minutes for catching Anthony Jelonch in the face with his shoulder (Adam Davy/PA)

Scotland have been dealt a blow ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Ireland at Murrayfield, after lock Grant Gilchrist was handed a three-week ban following his red card against France recently.

Gilchrist was sent off during the early stages of the defeat in Paris, and he will now miss the remainder of the tournament.

The Edinburgh second-row is also due to miss his club’s URC meeting with Connacht later this month, however, if he completes tackle school, he can make it back in time for that league game.

Jonny Gray came off the bench when Gilchrist was shown a red card at the Stade de France, and he is expected to be promoted from the bench to partner his brother Richie in the Scottish engine room this weekend.

Gilchrist has been in good form for Scotland, and his absence will be felt be Gregor Townsend’s men.

Meanwhile, Finn Russell played for Racing 92 in their pulsating 39-35 Top 14 defeat to champions Toulouse on Sunday night. The Scotland out-half is set to link back up with the international squad.

The Ireland squad will reconvene later today, with an injury update due tomorrow.