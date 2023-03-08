Scotland ignoring Irish bait as assistant coach Tandy heaps praise on Andy Farrell's 'fantastic' side

They may have caused plenty of outrage on social media, but Scotland say they won't be pinning former Leinster out-half Andy Dunne's words to the dressing room wall as motivational fodder ahead of Sunday's Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

Dunne said the Ireland players will be determined to "put Scotland back in their box" while talking about the game on Off The Ball last week and his comments have caused quite a stir across the Celtic Sea.

"I think there's a bit of simmering anger in the Irish team from five to 10 years of going to Murrayfield, we've scraped by a couple of times," the former Harlequins, Leinster and Connacht out-half said. "I think this Irish team are going to use it as a line in the sand marker and they're going to go over and do a job on Scotland.

"A solid back-in-your-box performance. I think they are very driven to do that in Murrayfield against this particular Scottish group that have talked a lot."

At today's media briefing, assistant coach Steve Tandy was asked if the comments had breached the inner-sanctum of the squad but the Welsh defence guru dismissed the idea that they might be pinned up on the dressing-room wall.

“Some people might but not for me," he said of using the comments as motivation.

"I’m just solely focussed on where we are. We’re aware of what Ireland do and we’ve definitely taken a keen interest in how they play, but, for us, the motivation is that we want to get better.

“We’ve produced some really positive performances on the campaign so far, but we want to be better. As Gregor (Townsend) has mentioned after each of the games – we believe there is more in us both sides of the ball, so if we can get better then we believe we can really challenge Ireland on Sunday.”

They've been impressive thus far in their wins over England and Wales and defeat to France, but Tandy knows he and his Scotland team have their work cut out against an Ireland side who are chasing a Grand Slam.

“They were a fantastic team under Joe (Schmidt) and Andy (Farrell) has kicked them on," he said.

"They’re a very good team. They know exactly what their identity is and the way they want to play the game.

"They’ve evolved. Ultimately you don’t go to New Zealand and win Test series and get to number one in the world if you’re not an outstanding team.

"They’re very consistent and have a lot of experience in the team as well. So we know the challenge that we’re facing on Sunday but it’s one we’re really excited about.

"We need to look at what we can bring to the game. I think we've played really well in the first three games. We've shown lots of really positive attributes to our game. The boys are in a confident space and we're excited to be at Murrayfield in front of a full house playing for a Triple Crown."

All eyes will be on the No 10s this weekend ahead of the eagerly anticipated battle of Finn Russell and Johnny Sexton.

Tandy downplayed any injury concerns about the Racing 92 star who wore heavy strapping when playing for his club on Sunday night and knows just what Sexton brings to the table.

“Finn will be fine. In these big games you’re always going to get banged up a little bit but the ways the boys recover and with everyone working on it, he’ll be fine,” he said.

“Johnny is really experienced, the way he plays and how he changes direction a lot for Ireland.

"He’s played an unbelievable amount of games at the highest level and is a fantastic player and makes decisions based on how the defence is going. We know it will be a real good test for us but it’s something we’re excited to undertake.”

It was put to Tandy that a win on Sunday blows the Championship wide open for Scotland, but he dismissed such talk.

“I don’t think so. At the end of the day we can’t take our eye off the ball," he said.

"If we perform well and we get what we want from Ireland then we can talk about things like that.

"But within this group we’re just focusing on our performance and how we can be better than we were in the last game and build on some of the positives.

"We’re not going to get too far ahead of where we need to be. We know we’re playing the No 1 Test team in the world on Sunday so I don’t think our focus can be any further than the here and now.”