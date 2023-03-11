Scotland boss Gregor Townsend eyes World Cup boost against Ireland in ‘toughest challenge you can get’

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has admitted that beating Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday would be a ‘massive’ phycological boost for his side ahead of the World Cup pool meeting in October.

Scotland are aiming to end a run of seven straight defeats to Ireland, with Townsend bidding for his first win over Ireland since he took over in 2017.

Although there is still plenty of road left to run before that clash at the Stade de France later this year, Townsend underlined the importance of getting one over on Ireland in this crucial Six Nations encounter.

“We’d love to get over it, that’s for sure,” Townsend said.

"We know playing Ireland is a tough task every year. The way they’ve kicked on and become the number one team in the world, it’s probably the toughest challenge you can get.

“It’s probably tougher playing them over in Ireland, but it’s still a really tough challenge. I like to see it as an opportunity.

“We’ve got an opportunity to still be in the mix for the Championship next week, to pick up a Triple Crown and really further the confidence of the group.

“They’ve gone to England and France, two very strong teams, and done very well. To get the win now would be massive, for Scottish rugby and for this group, ahead of next week and ahead of the autumn.”

Scotland’s last win over Ireland came in the 2017 Six Nations before Townsend took charge that following summer.

Despite the poor run of results in this fixture, the former out-half believes his side can cause Andy Farrell’s men problems, as he pointed to the need to make a positive start.

“We know how good a team Ireland are,” Townsend insisted.





“Last week at the DAM Health showed you how good Irish rugby is, with so many players missing from the Leinster team they still put in an outstanding performance against Edinburgh.

“They are very consistent. They have a level of game, a level player who we know are going to test us through their attack, their defence and their contact area in particular, and through their set-piece.

“So, if we don’t get close to our top performance then we’re not going to win at the weekend. But we believe we are building towards that performance.

“To do it we’ve got to make sure we start well. In the past that (bad starts) has meant we’ve had to play really well after the start. We’re going to have to play really well right from the beginning this time.”

With Scotland bidding to win their first Triple Crown in 23 years, as well as keeping their own Six Nations title hopes alive, there is plenty at stake for the hosts, apart from hoping to end Ireland’s Grand Slam dream.

“We know there is a Triple Crown at stake this week, but it wouldn’t be something we talk about going into a tournament,” Townsend added.

“It’s something we’ve not had since 1990 which shows how tough it is to achieve. We would talk about it a lot more if we have it after Sunday afternoon.

"The goal is winning the Championship. We could have been in a better position to do that, obviously by winning against France but even just by picking up bonus points.

“That was a big frustration out of what we believe was a performance that should have led us to a win. But we’ve still got a chance (of winning the tile).”