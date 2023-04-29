Scotland 36 Ireland 10 as it happened: Greg McWilliams’ team end campaign with wooden spoon in Edinburgh
Siadbh Redmond
Kick off at the DAM Health Stadium is 7.30pm.
Latest Six Nations
Ireland consigned to wooden spoon following comprehensive defeat in Scotland
Scotland 36 Ireland 10 as it happened: Greg McWilliams’ team end campaign with wooden spoon in Edinburgh
Sinéad Kissane: This Ireland team has been tasked with bringing a wooden spoon to a Six Nations gunfight
Greg McWilliams insists Ireland need ‘a bit more bravery’ against Scots in Women’s Six Nations finale
Ireland unchanged for Women’s Six Nations finale against Scotland
Deirbhile Nic a Bháird says Ireland need to cling to positives for Six Nations finale against Scotland
Lauren Delany: Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland is ‘100 per cent a cup final’
Dorothy Wall and Linda Djougang expected to be fit for Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations against Scotland
David Kelly: Public indifference may now be greatest threat to women’s rugby in Ireland
Musgrave Park controversy – protester Caoimhe Morris: ‘We wanted them to know we care about women’s rugby’
Top Stories
Dear Mary: My marriage was sexless for 37 years, now I’m my wife’s carer. I’m so angry
Laura Whitmore: ‘I’ve had people say that I’m too fat or too thin or I’ve got a weird shaped head. That’s why I tried to hide my pregnancy’
Paschal Donohoe ‘postergate’ firm was paid €68m by State
Garda Commissioner advised to extend protection to super junior ministers after 'sinister' death threat to Jack Chambers
Latest NewsMore
Labour ‘would clean up politics and have independent process for chair of BBC’
Cancer survivor trains for mountain trek in aid of ‘butterfly skin’ charity
Joe Biden takes dig at Tucker Carlson saying it is 'finished' for him
Joe Biden says he looks like Harry Styles in joke about his age at White House Correspondents' Dinner
Jon Rahm blasts course record 61 to lurk just two behind Tony Finau at Mexico Open
In Pictures: Beltane festival celebrated with burning of giant wicker phoenix
‘He’s a very important player with his history and understanding of the club’ – Sean Dyche hails Seamus Coleman return
EFL wrap: James McClean’s Wigan relegated to League One as Kieran McKenna leads Ipswich back to Championship
Moment car is flipped over by tornado as severe weather hits Florida
‘It does give me confidence’ – Sligo boss John Russell taking positives from display in Shamrock Rovers defeat