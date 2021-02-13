Rugby's concussion problem: 'It should be an embarrassment that so many players are going off for HIAs'

Last Sunday, Dr Willie Stewart tuned in to the BBC’s coverage of the Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland. A consultant neuropathologist at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, he is one of the leading experts in the field of brain injury in sport.

During the match, he was moved to tweet: “Hard to keep up with modern professional rugby. How many #concussion/#TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) or HIA (Head Injury Assessments) are we at now #WALvIRE? More brain injury than tries.”

It was an intensely physical game. Four players were removed with suspected concussions, while Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony was sent off for making contact with an opponent’s head.

Afterwards, Wales immediately ruled Johnny Williams and Hallam Amos out of today’s game against Scotland, whereas Ireland retained the hope that James Ryan and Johnny Sexton would be able to face France.

Many were left confused that one day could make a difference.

Dr Stewart feels the six-day (from the time of injury) recovery period is indicative of rugby’s haphazard approach to the issue.

Sexton’s health has dominated the build-up to tomorrow’s game against France, with the Ireland captain outraged by the public intervention of two French neurosurgeons who questioned the safety of him playing at the Aviva Stadium so soon after being helped from the field in Cardiff.

Ultimately, he and James Ryan didn’t make it through the protocols, while 22-year-old Caelan Doris is also ruled out of the game having withdrawn from the squad after suffering what the IRFU described as “symptoms that could be associated with concussion”.

All this comes after former players Steve Thompson, Michael Lipman and Alix Popham spoke about the impact the sport has had on their lives as they and others brought forward legal action against the game’s governing body and unions. Dr Stewart does not believe the sport is doing enough to protect its players. We asked him why.

Rúaidhrí O’Connor: What was it about the match that prompted your tweet?

Dr Willie Stewart: “That game is typical, I’m afraid, of professional rugby. The risk of brain injury is high and it has been high for years now.

“The English rugby professional audit looks at risk of various injuries going back almost 20 years. For the last several seasons the most frequent injury has been concussion.

"There is no sign that that is getting any lower. We’re talking about one brain injury, one concussion, at least, in every match.

“The players taking to the field in any match day at professional level, one of them is going to leave with a brain injury.”

RO’C: Four players were replaced after suffering head injuries, one was sent off for a head contact. Rugby’s administrators will point to the protocols as evidence that they’re dealing with the issue.

WS: “The HIA doesn’t stop you getting a brain injury. By the time you pull somebody off so that they can do the HIA, they have already had a collision which has put somebody at risk of brain injury.

“So, the HIA is all very well but there’s no point in counting the brain injuries happening on the field if you’re not going to reduce it. They’ll say they’ve got the protocols, the tackle laws, they’re gathering the evidence and the science.

“The bare fact is that for the past several years there’s been a brain injury every match. They’re still happening at a very high level. When you look at a match where there are four or five instances where players were taken off, checked or removed from the field because of a concussion – that’s unacceptably high. You could watch the same number of people participate in boxing matches and not see that much concussion.

“So, rugby needs to stop talking about doing wonderful things... what it needs to do actually is reducing the level of injury on the field.

“The NFL, when faced with these problems a decade ago, brought in almost immediate changes and started to act to reduce injury. They didn’t stand back and wait. They got ahead of it. I genuinely do worry for what rugby is doing here.

“They’ll say that concussion is an emotive issue. No it’s not. If you’ve sustained a brain injury or dementia because you’ve been exposed to brain injury that’s not emotive, that’s real.

“Because people are concerned and want action, it doesn’t justify using language like that.”

RO’C: We’re talking about concussion and the obvious examples, but the increasing links between sub-concussions and collisions with CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, brain degeneration likely caused by head traumas) barely feature in the discourse.

WS: “Concussion is a brain injury. Another thing the sports science and medical community has done is convince us that concussion is not a brain injury, that concussion is some sort of functional disturbance of brain. The brain is injured in concussion, we’ve known that for many years.

“The only people who say otherwise are people within sport trying to cushion the blow.

“Brain injury is the pit canary telling you there is exposure to some harmful event.

"We know that for every concussion there are hundreds more impacts on the pitch and in training. Each one may be causing long-term problems when added up. In the meantime the visible sign that rugby has a problem is the rate of brain injury on the park.

“That’s a clear indication that something needs to be done quickly, not talked about for the next four or five years as we have done... actually fix it.

“Then, we talk about sub-concussion impacts. If the game of rugby addresses this properly to reduce the risk of head injury then that will deal with many of the match-day head impacts because you’re taking away some of the risk. During the week in training, there needs to be specified limits to contact to the NFL level of virtually nothing.

“Rugby will say we don’t do the contact training, but the rate of injury is going up in training in English rugby, so something must be going wrong.

“Rugby needs to stop talking about the marvels of what it is doing when there’s no evidence it’s making any difference and actually do something.”

RO’C: On Sunday, the BBC ran a segment on head injuries. Former players Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton and Jamie Heaslip all seemed to agree that this was largely an issue for retired players, rather than a current problem.

WS: “I’ve sadly dealt with numerous cases of former rugby players with dementia who have come to my attention because their brain has been donated for research purposes and examination.

“We’re seeing in these rugby players with dementia a variety of pathologies, but in about three-quarters of them we see CTE – a pathology linked to exposure to brain injury. Not one of those players I have examined so far has come from the professional era, they’ve all been from the amateur era.

“What we know about the professional era and in particular the last 10 years of the professional era is that there have been more impacts, more concussions and more brain injury than ever before.

“For the last four or five years it has been at the highest level recorded.

“That’s the current professional game, with people training, exposed to impacts day-in, day-out and with one each week getting a brain injury.

“If that’s the kind of levels of problem we’re seeing now, looking at brains with CTE and dementia from the amateur era, God knows what we’re stacking up in the last 20 years of professionalism.

“The longer this goes on, the problem is continuing to build up and we’ll be looking at players for the last seven or so seasons of Six Nations and dealing with their dementia in 30 or 40 years because we’ve done nothing to reduce the risk.”

RO’C: Is it up to rugby itself to reduce the risk or do you have firm ideas about how they might do that?

WS: “Things like reducing the amount of contact in training, get rid of it. During the season, the number of matches played – let’s cut that back. They are milking the players for everything they can get from them by putting them on the park every week they can for 30-plus weeks.

“The so-called global calendar. More rugby is going to be played... players should have strict limits to how many games they play, on how much contact they’re exposed to.

“In the match, Peter O’Mahony is (sent) off for the head-shot but that’s just one. There were many, many more with no or limited action taken. There should be zero tolerance. Any contact to the head, players spend some time off.

“Enforce the rules they currently have, start to look at the breakdown. When you’ve got a ruck, players like O’Mahony who is ‘clearing-out’ – why on earth are we accepting something like that? That should not happen.

“The rules shouldn’t allow the clear-out, a ruck should be a ruck. There’s a whole bunch of stuff that rugby should be tackling straight on. They’ll say that the data shows that the biggest problem is in the tackle, that may be so but I don’t see anything changing.”

RO’C: Can the risk ever be taken out of a contact sport or will ultimately parents and players decide by voting with their feet?

WS: “There are benefits of playing sport, of playing rugby. There’s heart, health, mental health benefits.

“Sport, rugby should be good. We found that with football, away from dementia the other health outcomes are good. It’s just dementia is dreadful and the head injury associations are dreadful. Rugby could be good, but the head injury stuff and dementia could be a real problem.

“I don’t think it’s enough to say, ‘That’s just the way it is. That’s rugby’.

“If rugby does go down that line and says, ‘what do you expect, it’s a contact sport’ then it needs to get serious like boxing got serious.

“Boxing says, ‘If you get knocked out in a bout, your licence and ability to take part in that sport is taken off you for weeks, months’, not for six days.

“There’s never been any evidence that people with a brain injury can get back exposing themselves to more brain injury inside six days. That’s never been seen as safe except within sport.

“If that’s the way they approach it, they’re going to have to start talking about licensing, they’ll have to start talking to participants about long-term risks, examining the professional players at least every year for signs of brain damage and injury and having conversations about having a licence to participate in the game.

“You can’t have it both ways.

“If rugby does nothing and says there’s nothing they can do, then they need to be acting like boxing. Boxing addresses this seriously. Boxing protects its participants.”

RO’C: On Sunday, two players from each team were removed and entered into the Return to Play protocols. Wales ruled their players out straight away because they had a six-day turnaround before their next game, Ireland’s players, Johnny Sexton and James Ryan, were given the chance to play. To a lot of people, that one day difference seems wrong.

WS: “It goes back to this decision of six days which is based on no science at all, it seems to just be based on getting players back. I can find no evidence anywhere that there’s a science that supports that.

“The cynic in me looks at it and says, ‘Look, you can be back to play next week’.

“Where science has been for some time and is continuing to demonstrate is that if you have someone who has had a concussion or a mild brain injury and you do brain scans that looks at the chemistry of the brain you’ll find that a couple of weeks down the line the brain is still not functioning properly.

“If you do blood tests looking for proteins or abnormal proteins in the blood you can find that those abnormal proteins are still there a couple of weeks down the line and there’s been no sign of recovery in players with concussion, brain injuries.

“The science would suggest that six days is not enough and if you look at it properly you’ll find evidence of problems still brewing weeks down the line.

“This is purely a sports convenience as far as I can see and I think this could come back to haunt sport in the future when players’ careers are ended and, worse, down the line there’s problems with dementia.

“We’re talking about safety decisions here. The safety decision would say six days isn’t enough. The data would suggest it should be longer.

“The argument is that there’s no science for parachutes, believe it or not, jumping out of a plane. It’s safety that says ‘put one on’ because it’s unlikely to do any harm, whereas jumping out of a plane without one is very likely to lead to harm. We can say you don’t need science, you just need safety. It’s called the precautionary principle.

“Do we need to wait for evidence that cutting down the number of players clearing out the ruck, cutting down the number of contact sessions produces a benefit? No.

“We need to just take the safety approach and say, ‘These things are required and they certainly won’t do any harm in the long-run’.”

RO’C: Can rugby and the media improve the way it talks about his issue?

WS: “Quite clearly. A lot of the way it’s discussed is driven by the sport.

“So, the HIA is some sort of magic wand that means that no harm is done here. It’s also a magic shield that suggests the sport is doing a wonderful thing.

“We need to get honest and say that we’re talking about brain injury, it should be an embarrassment to the sport that so many players are going off for a test because that indicates there’s a level of brain injury here.

“Rather than talk about the marvels of what rugby and other sports are doing in terms of HIAs and concussion substitutions and the rest... where’s the evidence that brain injury is reducing in the game?

“There’s no evidence in rugby. It has stayed the same and, if anything, it’s getting slightly worse.

"So, they need to stop talking about the leadership in recognising brain injury. That’s just an embarrassment if they’re not going to do something about it.”

RO’C: What will it take for rugby to change?

WS: “I don’t know, it’s hard to imagine why they’re not changing already. I think in the NFL what drove some of the change was the litigation coming down the line but also the participation-rates falling off.

“The frustration is that rugby and football, these sports have wonderful things to offer but if players and parents see a sport that doesn’t apparently care and isn’t doing something to make a difference then people will vote with their feet and say, ‘I’m not going to play rugby because as far as I can see brain injury in matches is accepted in rugby. I’m going to send my kids somewhere else to do their exercise’.

“Rugby shouldn’t be waiting for participation rates to drop, it shouldn’t be waiting until dementia has built up in clinics and mortuaries, it shouldn’t be waiting for the lawyers to pressure them.

“They should be getting ahead of that, saying the game of rugby is still wonderful, in fact it’s better now because you have a game of rugby on a Sunday afternoon where they players take the field and all leave the field and are ready for the next week.

“Not talking about four or five players who leave the field and half of them aren’t ready to come back next week.

“The Six Nations should be the top teams in the northern hemisphere participating over the course of the weekends.

“It shouldn’t be an attrition where by weekend four and five it’s about who is left to compete for the nations. We should still see the best players.

“Of course, you are going to get some injury but we’re talking about remarkable levels of injury, particularly in the brain at the moment.

“So, we’re losing players as the tournament goes on. Maybe the fans who might have bought tickets for the last weekend should get a reduced ticket price because they’re not seeing the best players on display any more.

“They’re seeing what’s left.”

RUGBY’S CONCUSSION PROTOCOLS EXPLAINED

Stage 1 – Matchday assessment using the Head Injury Assessment (HIA) 1 form

Players who sustain head impact with the potential for a concussion are identified by match officials, team doctors or independent match-day doctors either by direct observation or on video review

The player will then do the HIA 1 assessment which has four components

a – 12 immediate and permanent removal criteria (known as Criteria 1) indications

b – an off-field screening tool

c – pitch-side video review

d – clinical evaluation by attending doctor

Players displaying obvious signs of concussion (Criteria 1) are immediately and permanently removed and completion of the off-field screening is not required. Any player who has not displayed clear on-pitch symptoms or signs undergo an off-field assessment consisting of a medical room clinical evaluation by an attending doctor supported by the screening tool and video review.

The screening tool (SCAT5 test) sees the player undergo a check of symptoms, memory assessment and balance evaluation. These results are then compared to a previously conducted baseline assessment or a normative result. Any player with an abnormal off-field assessment or a suspected concussion is removed from the game.

The doctor and player have 12 minutes to conduct the test. The player will not be allowed to return to the field of play until that time has elapsed.

The doctors also review footage of the incident before and after the assessment to identify any Criteria 1 incidents and, if they do, remove the player permanently from the match.

Stage 2 – HIA 2 Identifies an early concussion

The player enters the HIA protocol and undergoes an early medical evaluation within three hours of completing the match to assess clinical progress and identify the early diagnosis of concussion. This Stage 2 assessment uses the same SCAT5 tool as the in-game assessment.

Stage 3 – HIA 3 – Identifies a late concussion

Further medical testing is performed after two nights’ rest (36-48 hours post-impact event) to further assess clinical progress and identify a late diagnosis of concussion. HIA3 consists of a clinical assessment using the SCAT5 test and the computer neuro-cognitive tool of each team’s choosing.

Players presenting with delayed symptoms who have are not identified with a head impact during the game can enter the HIA protocol at a later stage and undergo HIA 2 or 3 as appropriate.

THE GRADUATED RETURN TO PLAY PROTOCOLS (Take place concurrently to the HIAs. Each stage is for a minimum of 24 hours starting from the time of the injury. The player cannot progress if he is symptomatic)

Stage 1: Initial Rest

Normal activities, but vigorous activity should be avoided. Limit screen time. Symptoms must be absent before progressing to Stage 2.

Stage 2a: Symptom-limited activities

Activities from daily life that don’t provoke symptoms. Time off or work/study.

Stage 2b: Light aerobic exercise

Light jogging for 10-15 minutes, swimming or stationary cycling at low to moderate intensity. No resistance training. Symptom free during whole 24 hour period.

Stage 3: Rugby specific exercise

Running drills, no head impact.

Stage 4: Non-contact training drills

More complex drills, may start progressive resistance training.

Stage 5: Full contact practice

Following medical clearance participate in normal training.

Stage 6: Return to sport

Normal game play