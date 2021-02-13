| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rugby's concussion problem: 'It should be an embarrassment that so many players are going off for HIAs'

More players were removed with suspected concussion than tries scored last week in Cardiff. Dr Willie Stewart believes the sport is not doing enough

Ireland's Johnny Sexton is attended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciarán Cosgrave during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland in Cardiff. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland's Johnny Sexton is attended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciarán Cosgrave during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland in Cardiff. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Ireland's Johnny Sexton is attended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciarán Cosgrave during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland in Cardiff. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Ireland's Johnny Sexton is attended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciarán Cosgrave during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland in Cardiff. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Last Sunday, Dr Willie Stewart tuned in to the BBC’s coverage of the Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland. A consultant neuropathologist at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, he is one of the leading experts in the field of brain injury in sport.

During the match, he was moved to tweet: “Hard to keep up with modern professional rugby. How many #concussion/#TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) or HIA (Head Injury Assessments) are we at now #WALvIRE? More brain injury than tries.”

It was an intensely physical game. Four players were removed with suspected concussions, while Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony was sent off for making contact with an opponent’s head.

Most Watched

Privacy