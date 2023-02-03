Welsh rugby officials must have felt they had nowhere else to turn when they reached for the red Gat Phone last November in a bid to prevent this World Cup cycle from spinning further into the doldrums.

Warren Gatland is no Bruce Wayne but he has rescued Wales from apparent demise numerous times in the past. However, the big question lingers: is he the hero Wales really need right now?

I suspect he probably isn’t, even if they do spark a chain reaction by re-employing such a steadying presence at the helm.

The problem for Gatland, and Welsh rugby as a whole, is the coach of the men’s national team can only polish the showcase glass – and the crisis across the Irish Sea runs deep into the shadows of Test match rugby.

I have a lot of respect for Gatland. He greatly overachieved in taking the players he had to two World Cup semi-finals and four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams, but I was disappointed with him this week.

Welsh rugby is desperately crying out for leadership following the damning and shocking recent BBC documentary that revealed a “toxic culture” as well as allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at its governing body. It was like every dark secret was unearthed in one go.

Nigel Walker, the interim Wales Rugby Union (WRU) CEO following the resignation of Steve Phillips, admitted the game is facing an “existential crisis”.

Legendary wing Ieuan Evans, who these days is fighting fires as the WRU chairman, admitted the allegations are “harrowing and distressing”.

When Gatland speaks, people listen. His ability to connect with his players has been a core element of his coaching success for 20-odd years. He has a global presence and a direct line of communication to millions of people – should he wish to use it.

Gatland cannot fix all of these problems himself but he had an opportunity to send a clear message to the rugby world this week when on media duty. Instead, he sidestepped the issue, pleading: “Hopefully everyone’s focus in the next couple of days can be on the rugby side of things.”

He is in a difficult position as an employee of the WRU but Gatland could have made a genuine impact by at least acknowledging how disgusting the documentary’s discoveries were and perhaps emphasising he hoped the review of the findings by an external taskforce would help Welsh rugby to change for the better.

Stand up for what is right first, then you can “focus on the rugby”.

Gatland may be blinkered by the on-field demands but the treatment of people within a sport is always more important than the game itself. We all have a duty to spread the message that the rugby realm is for everyone – that equality is one of its sacred principles.

When you consider the protected status rugby union enjoys in Wales, the game needs its most influential figures to collectively call out this kind of gross behaviour that has the potential to destabilise an entire ecosystem. Gatland may see such issues as being beyond his remit but it is all interlinked.

Wales’s problems on the field are borne from cracked foundations too – and that’s not something Gatland will be able to securely fix with a series of inspirational team-talks and a couple of tactical tweaks.

The fact the three additions to their most recent side in November are Liam Williams (31 years old, 81 caps), Dan Biggar (33, 103) and Tomas Francis (30, 67) illustrates the old are still better than the new in Gatland’s eyes.

This is not a recent revelation. Wales just aren’t producing the kind of quality players that can keep the national team operating at the same levels Gatland took them to during his first spell in charge.

Welsh sides have been struggling in the URC and European competition for a number of years. Their U-20 team haven’t finished higher than fourth in the Six Nations since 2017. Italy are producing more quality youngsters at the moment. Wales are slipping back and I have serious fears for them in the medium to long term.

Gatland will make them tough to beat but I can’t see him making Wales great again. He may get another decent World Cup run out of this crew but I can’t see it escalating anywhere beyond that. Maybe it’s scar tissue, but seeing Gatland in charge makes me a little nervous for Ireland today – even though Andy Farrell has a far superior team.It’s like watching Leinster going up against a Ronan O’Gara-coached outfit. Opponents with a shrewd operator in charge who knows you inside out will always trigger a different kind of trepidation.

Wales will target Johnny Sexton. They’ll wind him up and try to get him fighting with referee Karl Dickson. They will slow down Irish ball, kick it plenty and defend high out wide to force Ireland back into the channels Wales are more comfortable in. Gatland knows where the Irish weaknesses are, even if they are fewer in number these days.

But I just wish he was willing to publicly address the deeper problems within the Welsh game; that would really make a difference – irrespective of how things go on the field.

Not every superhero wears a cape. Sometimes bravery can be demonstrated by simply sending the right message.