| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rugby needs influential figures like Warren Gatland to call out gross behaviour instead of sidestepping it

Lindsay Peat

Wales' Warren Gatland (right) is pictured during a Captains Run at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Expand

Close

Wales' Warren Gatland (right) is pictured during a Captains Run at Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Wales' Warren Gatland (right) is pictured during a Captains Run at Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Wales' Warren Gatland (right) is pictured during a Captains Run at Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Welsh rugby officials must have felt they had nowhere else to turn when they reached for the red Gat Phone last November in a bid to prevent this World Cup cycle from spinning further into the doldrums.

Warren Gatland is no Bruce Wayne but he has rescued Wales from apparent demise numerous times in the past. However, the big question lingers: is he the hero Wales really need right now?

Most Watched

Privacy