Saturday 17 March 2018

Rugby fans 'fuming' as Virgin Media goes down in parts of Dublin ahead of Grand Slam clash

17 March 2018; Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt prior to the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Virgin Media users have complained after having issues with TV3 ahead of the crunch Ireland vs England Six Nations clash this afternoon.

Unhappy rugby fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure, with some customers complaining of not being able to access the channel less than an hour before kick-off. Virgin Media tweeted to say they are working to fix the issue ahead of kick off.

Ireland vs England  gets underway at 2.45pm and fans let their feelings known ahead of the big game.

Online Editors

