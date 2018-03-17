Rugby fans 'fuming' as Virgin Media goes down in parts of Dublin ahead of Grand Slam clash

Independent.ie

Virgin Media users have complained after having issues with TV3 ahead of the crunch Ireland vs England Six Nations clash this afternoon.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/six-nations/rugby-fans-fuming-as-virgin-media-goes-down-in-parts-of-dublin-ahead-of-grand-slam-clash-36715015.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36715010.ece/e01cf/AUTOCROP/h342/1468104.jpg