Rugby fans 'fuming' as Virgin Media goes down in parts of Dublin ahead of Grand Slam clash
Virgin Media users have complained after having issues with TV3 ahead of the crunch Ireland vs England Six Nations clash this afternoon.
Unhappy rugby fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure, with some customers complaining of not being able to access the channel less than an hour before kick-off. Virgin Media tweeted to say they are working to fix the issue ahead of kick off.
Engineers still working to resolve current issue with some customers in Dublin who are experience some issues with TV signal. To reassure we are giving this top priority— Virgin Media Ireland (@VirginMediaIE) March 17, 2018
Ireland vs England gets underway at 2.45pm and fans let their feelings known ahead of the big game.
@virginmedia you are a joke and an absolute disgrace.....no customer support available....@richardbranson is this a ploy to beat the Irish— Denise Sheils (@SheilsDenise) March 17, 2018
@virginmedia No TV signal in Sandyford!!— MichaelJM (@odeamjm) March 17, 2018
@virginmedia loss of signal dublin 22 ?— Paul Owens (@PaulTopgear) March 17, 2018
@richardbranson virgin media Ireland not working on SuperSaturday when we could win the grand slam ! Ya seem like a man who solves problems ..... solve this one ... do it for St Patrick !— ShonaBrowne (@ShonaBrowne1) March 17, 2018
Could you answer your phones please? No signal with an hour to go to the rugby @VirginMediaIE— Michelle M. (@chelleMurt) March 17, 2018
Can you help?! We want to watch the rugby!— Roisin O'Flaherty (@roisinof) March 17, 2018
@VirginMediaIE of all days....hello?!?!— The Rock W16 (@Wall82Jonathan) March 17, 2018
@TV3Ireland @virginmedia you gotta be kidding!?!! pic.twitter.com/WX2fCvz7qL— Gavan Duffy (@HxCreative) March 17, 2018
Online Editors
Related Content
- Leo Varadkar's embarrassing tri colour gaffe as he wishes Joe Schmidt's Ireland all the best in quest for Grand Slam
- 'On St Patrick's Day and after Cheltenham - this is the icing on the cake' - Ireland rugby fans paint London green
- England v Ireland: Joe Schmidt's men aiming for historic Grand Slam