Rúaidhrí O'Connor: 'Redemption is a four-year project but the healing can start now'

Four years ago, Eddie Jones was the new face amidst the old order and he beat the lot of them. It didn't exorcise the demons of the previous autumn's home World Cup disappointment, but for England it was the first step towards redemption in Japan.

Four years ago, Eddie Jones was the new face amidst the old order and he beat the lot of them. It didn't exorcise the demons of the previous autumn's home World Cup disappointment, but for England it was the first step towards redemption in Japan.

In 2020, the Australian is the grand old man of the Six Nations. Of the other five coaches, only Gregor Townsend remains from last season and Ireland, Wales, France and Italy all have first-time international head coaches in the booth.

Considering his side remains pretty much intact since reaching the World Cup final and has the right combination of power, pace, leadership and experience, it is no surprise that England lead the betting.

Yet, there is an element of the unknown from all of the other teams that makes this competition one of the tougher ones to call in recent memory.

After all, Wales are the defending champions who themselves reached a semi-final in Japan before bidding farewell to Warren Gatland. He's been replaced by Wayne Pivac, a fellow Kiwi whose work with the Scarlets was impressive.

Switched

With their home World Cup in 2023 in mind, France have switched from the uninspiring Jacques Brunel to the far more impressive Fabien Galthie, and he has ushered in a new era by introducing a slew of uncapped players.

In Ireland and Scotland, there are two teams hoping to shake off any lingering effects of dreadful World Cup campaigns.

Andy Farrell has taken over from Joe Schmidt and, while he retains the core of the team of 2018, he has freshened things up just a little and has in-form players to choose from.

Townsend is in a different position. While Farrell was in situ in Japan as the defence coach at a team that shipped seven tries in their most important game, his predecessor took most of the blame.

His Scottish counterpart can't escape the heat after guiding his side out at the pool stages. They were awful against Ireland in Yokohama and couldn't live with Japan. Now, they've managed to lose their most important player in Finn Russell.

Whereas Farrell will be afforded a bit of breathing space, Townsend's back is firmly to the wall.

Then, there are the Italians who never won a game in this tournament under Conor O'Shea who will hope his legacy shows in the years to come. The baton has passed to Franco Smith, a highly-rated and experienced South African who is known for his intelligent approach to attack, but who intends to use the tournament to hand farewell caps to Sergio Parisse and Leonardo Ghiraldini.

That they missed their chance in Japan is sad, but in reality the Italians should have more to worry about as they look to avoid another spring without success.

England are the favourites and deservedly so and, while Paris and Edinburgh are tricky venues, they'll be confident of securing the necessary results.

If Farrell's Ireland beat Scotland and Wales in their first two home games, Ireland will arrive at Twickenham full of belief and with plenty of motivation after being humiliated in their last two meetings with the auld enemy.

And, while it would be unrealistic to expect Ireland to produce an all-singing, all-dancing approach from minute one of the Championship, it is not unreasonable to expect a major improvement on 2019 when they lost to England twice, Wales, Japan and New Zealand and never reached their potential.

As the coach correctly pointed out, the Six Nations is a different beast to the World Cup and it tends to suit the Irish players better. While it doesn't seem to do them any good at the end of the four-year cycle, the IRFU player management system pays dividends at this time of year. The players should be nice and fresh, despite being on the go since June 16.

In leaning heavily on the rampant Leinster contingent there is continuity for the coach who worked closely with Stuart Lancaster when he was his assistant at England. If Ireland can at least look to vary their carrying game and be a little less predictable with ball in hand, it'd be a start.

Although Dan Leavy remains sidelined and Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne are out for the duration, Ireland are relatively unaffected by injuries.

Two of their rivals are missing talismanic figures, with Jon Davies a big loss to Wales and Billy Vunipola leaving a giant hole in England's back-row.

The No 8's latest arm-break denies the tournament of one of its best players, while the form and attitude of his Saracens team-mates will be another talking point as they continue to deal with the implications of the club's relegation.

Less prominent in the discourse but equally important is the reaction of the English players to their humbling World Cup final defeat.

For all the plaudits they deservedly received on the back of their win over New Zealand, they failed to show up a week later and were dismantled by South Africa.

They appear to have moved on swiftly, but others will hope to tap into the apparent fragility that raised its head in the final game of last year's Six Nations when they passed up a 31-0 lead against Scotland.

In Wales, there are demands to play a better style of rugby, but that will be tough without Davies who is the fulcrum of their backline. His absence denies attack coach Stephen Jones a key weapon.

World Cups tend to set the agenda in the years that follow, but the South African model is not one that can be easily followed given the athletic profiles of the teams involved.

If power still rules, then England and France are best placed to thrive. It is up to the other nations to come up with an antidote.

Perhaps the most impressive attacker in Europe this year is Virimi Vakatawa. How the Fiji-born France centre fits in to Shaun Edwards' defensive system will be key, because his game-breaking attacking ability is unparalleled.

With a forward pack to rival any other, a collection of top-quality scrum-halves and dangerous backs like Vakatawa to choose from, Galthie has plenty of talent, but perhaps the lack of experience counts against them.

They open at home to England and finish with Ireland in Saint-Denis. If they get through the opener with a win, then anything is possible, but England look too strong.

Scotland and Italy look incapable of winning it, France are fascinating but remain a long shot. Wales are the defending champions and can't be discounted, while Ireland have all the tools to do well.

But, England's favouritism is justified. They have the best, most experienced coach and a formidable group of players who have been together for a long time.

Last year's tournament was one dominated by dominant collisions and even without their starting No 8 the English are still ahead of the rest in that area. A Grand Slam would help ease their World Cup pain, but they're not alone in coming into this spring with open wounds.

Redemption is a four-year project and can only be found in France, but the healing can start now.

Indo Sport