Ross Byrne to make first Six Nations start as James Ryan handed Ireland captaincy for Italy clash

Ross Byrne will start for Ireland against Italy in their Round Three Six Nations clash on Saturday, with James Ryan assuming the captaincy in Johnny Sexton's absence.

The veteran out-half will travel with the team to Rome tomorrow after Andy Farrell has named his team, with the coach set to stick with a strong line-up.

Byrne will start his first Ireland game since the away visit to an empty Twickenham in 2020 - the same game Ryan first led his country led in.

He has come off the bench in the first two games of the tournament and will be backed to lead the backline in Rome.

Ryan will lead the team for the seventh time in his career, having first skippered his country against England at Twickenham in November 2020. He subsequently led them against Georgia, Japan, USA, Argentina and France in Sexton's absence.

It remains to be seen if Farrell makes further changes, with Iain Henderson a cert to partner Ryan as Ryan Baird comes on to the bench.

Bundee Aki could partner Garry Ringrose in midfield, while there may be a change to the back-row if Farrell wants to get Jack Conan a start.

Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy are back available and may come on to the bench.

Ryan believes the team has never been better set up to absorb the loss to Sexton.

"That’s one of the things that Faz is brilliant at, it’s not 15 or 23, it’s all about the group so I think the squad depth is one thing that has come on the last couple of years," the captain said.

"Tadhg Furlong is one example, big player for us that’s injured but how well Finlay Bealham has gone.

"He’s just an example. If there’s an injury or someone pulls out late there’s a no-excuse mentality in the group. Everyone has to be ready to play and fill that void so that’s just the mentality of the team at the moment. Everyone's got to be ready to play and to fill that void.

"So, yeah, that's the mentality of the team at the minute."

Ryan has already spoken to Sexton about how he'll approach the week, while he'll draw on the more experienced leader as the game approaches.

"Yeah, probably the leading by actions things is the big one, the way he sets the standards in games but also every day, how competitive he is on the training pitch and the difference he makes when he’s training and when he’s not. I’m probably looking at his competitive instincts and the way he leads with his actions would be the main thing," he said of Sexton's influence.

"It's great that he's travelling, I'm sure we'll catch up over there.

"The first time I captained Ireland against England, the first thing Faz told me was to focus on myself and not let it be a weight on my shoulders, to delegate if I needed and focus on my own game.

"So I don't know if it's that, but I haven't done it in a while now so for me it's just reinforcing that understanding this week that just like everybody else, I've got to get my stuff right."