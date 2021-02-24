Ronan Kelleher set for first Ireland start as Johnny Sexton returns for Italian job

Rónan Kelleher is in line for his first Six Nations start in Ireland's clash against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Since his debut in last year's tournament, Kelleher has made five Six Nations appearances off the bench, but the Leinster hooker is expected to be promoted to the starting XV when Andy Farrell names his team on Thursday.

Farrell is set to select a strong lineup as he looks to ensure that Ireland get their first win of the campaign and avoid what would be a major slip-up against an Italian side, who have also lost their opening two games.

Kelleher will win his ninth cap and although he has been stuck behind first-choice hooker Rob Herring, the 23-year old should be handed an ideal chance to stake his claim for the number two jersey going forward.

Captain Johnny Sexton and James Ryan missed the recent defeat to France, but both players are said to have recovered from their respective head injuries and are set to start at the Stadio Olimpico.

Billy Burns started in Sexton's absence, but the Ulster out-half is likely to return to the bench this weekend, as he sees off competition from Ross Byrne once again.

Ryan's return to the second-row alongside Iain Henderson could prompt a reshuffle in the pack, as the in-form Tadhg Beirne may switch to the back-row.

Conor Murray missed the France game with a hamstring issue, and it’s unclear yet if he has recovered in time with Jamison Gibson-Park on standby once again, while the uncapped Craig Casey will hope keep his place on the bench.

Hugo Keenan has become a mainstay at full-back and he could make up an all-Leinster back-three along with James Lowe and Jordan Larmour, who would provide a fresh attacking threat if he is picked ahead of Keith Earls.

Up front, fit-again props Tadhg Furlong and Dave Kilcoyne are vying for starting berths alongside Kelleher.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are set to continue in midfield together, with Beirne expected to join Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander and in the back-row.

Possible Ireland team to play Italy on Saturday – H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; D Kilcoyne, R Kelleher, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan; T Beirne, J van der Flier, CJ Stander.

