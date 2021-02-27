Ireland's Will Connors runs in to score his side's third try during the Six Nations win over Italy at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Photo: Marco Iacobucci/PA Wire.

It turns out that a Roman holiday was just what the doctor ordered for Andy Farrell and his much-maligned Ireland team.





We’ll find out soon whether they’ve fully found a cure to the issues that have dogged their Six Nations campaign to date, but this was a therapeutic visit to a locked down Eternal City that should have a restorative effect on their belief levels.

Italy were obliging hosts who conceded 18 penalties across the 80 minutes and lost two players to needless yellow cards.

Part of that was down to Ireland’s pressure, but as much of it was down to the low confidence levels and ability of a team that has now lost 30 games in a row in that tournament.

Any sense that Ireland were in danger was long gone by half-time and, while there were spells when things got messy where the men in green struggled to rise above their woeful opponents, there were also moments of supreme attacking quality that has been so sorely absent in this tournament to date.

For two weeks, Mike Catt’s attack has been the subject of intense scrutiny and last week the former England international took what many felt was an ill-advised step by calling out his players publicly.

If it was designed to get a response, it worked. Like in the earlier games, Ireland brought huge physical intent and accuracy at set-piece but the difference at the Stadio Olimpico was their attacking accuracy and ambition.

In the end, the Azzurri threw more offloads than their visitors over the course of the 80 minutes, but the difference was that Ireland’s passes after contact were effective in the extreme.

Italy got off to a decent start and Paolo Garbisi kicked them in front in the opening minutes, but their discipline crumbled early and, after Johnny Sexton levelled, Ronan Kelleher won an excellent breakdown penalty after the excellent Dave Kilcoyne had made a strong defensive intervention.

Sexton kicked to touch and the hooker sent a beautiful throw over the top to get Robbie Henshaw moving forward. Hugo Keenan went close and Iain Henderson touched down, but somehow television match official Romain Poite spotted a knock-on.

In a closer game it would have been a controversial call, but Ireland won another penalty and went again and Garry Ringrose arced outside Carlo Canna to score after Henderson did well to tidy up a loose ball.

Sexton converted and, while there were still some poor Irish decisions on turnover ball, they were able to extend their lead with another penalty from the veteran out-half.

A rare spell of Italy pressure came and went when Tadhg Beirne picked off a lineout and Dave Kilcoyne won a key scrum penalty, before Henderson and Will Connors combined to win a breakdown penalty and Sexton kicked his side into position.

From the lineout, they worked a superb score. From a strong maul, Sexton sent Jordan Larmour up the right wing before Ireland went open where Ringrose drew Juan Ignacio Brix’s tackle and found Hugo Keenan who had picked the perfect line to score.

They followed it up with another quality try. CJ Stander won a breakdown penalty and again Sexton found the line. Ringrose again made big gains, before Kelleher threw a clever out the back pass to Sexton who found Larmour who followed Ringrose’s lead to pass out of the tackle for Connors to score.

Sexton converted, but Ireland were brought back to earth a little on the stroke of half-time.

The out-half ran into touch, which was compounded by a Kilcoyne offside and after an Ireland early jump the prop conceded a scrum penalty. Garbisi went to the corner and, after the maul went nowhere and a couple of forwards carried forward, the No 10 went back left and passed out of Beirne’s tackle and found Johan Meyer who went past Larmour to score.

Garbisi’s conversion meant it was 27-10 at half-time, but his team messed up the second-half kick-off and that led to Stander powering over from close range as the forwards made their pressure pay.

Eventually, referee Mathieu Raynal lost patience with Italy’s ill-discipline and sent prop Giosue Zilocchi to the sin-bin.

Stander was the second player to have a try chalked off when Poite spotted a Kelleher knock-on in the build-up, but captain Luca Biji joined Zilocchi in the sin-bin, and Connors scored off a strong maul.

Farrell sent on Craig Casey and Ryan Baird and they played a big part in the build-up to Ireland’s third no-try, with the second-row making a major play off turnover ball and the snappy scrum-half doing everything right in the build-up until his final pass to James Lowe was deemed forward.

They finished a sloppy second 40 on a high, however, as Sexton’s sharp pass put Keith Earls over in the corner. The captain converted deep into injury time to cap a decent day’s work.

Scorers: Italy - J Meyer try, P Garbisi pen, con. Ireland - W Connors 2 tries, G Ringrose, H Keenan, CJ Stander, K Earls try each; J Sexton 2 pens, 6 cons;

Italy: J Trulla; L Sperandio, JI Brex (F Mori 67), C Canna; M Ioane (M Riccioni 60); P Garbisi, C Braley (G Pallazini 78); A Lovotti (C Traore 45), L Bigi (M Ioane 75); M Lazzaroni (N Cannone 45), D Sisi; S Negri, M Lamaro J Meyer.

Ireland: H Keenan; J Larmour (K Earls h-t), G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (B Burns 71), J Gibson-Park (C Casey 63); D Kilcoyne (C Healy 47), R Kelleher (R Herring 63), T Furlong (A Porter 47); I Henderson (R Baird 63), J Ryan; T Beirne, CJ Stander (J Conan 65), W Connors.

Ref: M Raynal (France)

