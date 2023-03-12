‘ROG will be trying to pay me off to retire now’ – Johnny Sexton chases record and ‘a dream’ Grand Slam

Johnny Sexton says it would be ‘the stuff of dreams’ to captain Ireland to a Grand Slam against England in Dublin next weekend.

Ireland are 80 minutes away from clinching a major slice of history after they overcame Scotland in an enthralling encounter at a heaving Murrayfield.

Sexton, who drew level on points with Ronan O’Gara as the all-time leading Six Nations scorer, can overtake his former team-mate in what is set to be his final game in the tournament before he likely retires following the World Cup later this year.

It is sure to be an emotional occasion at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, as Sexton looks to lead Ireland to just their fourth Grand Slam.

“It would be the stuff of dreams really,” Sexton said after his side’s dogged 22-7 win over Scotland.

“It's what you grow up wanting to do, I don’t know why you grow up wanting be the captain of Ireland, maybe because the players you admire the most were captains but to do it would be dream come true stuff.

“It’s a great group of lads so to lead them is very special. So who wouldn’t be? Who wouldn’t be proud? Even just playing for Ireland to win a Grand Slam would be something.

“It’s going to be a big week, there’s going to be plenty of hype, there’s going to be lots of distractions, tickets and family and all that and we need to really get down to business and get a big performance because these guys are going to be really tough to play against.

“They’re (England) going to be hurting from (defeat to France) yesterday, they’re going to be wanting to show what playing for England means to them and they’re a good team, a better team than they showed yesterday. So it’s going to be a really tough game.”

Sexton joked that O’Gara will be onto him this week to try and stop him from overtaking him.

“ROG will be trying to pay me off to retire now,” he laughed.

“It’s obviously a nice thing, hopefully I can get back on the pitch next week and like I said, it’s all about winning. These other things come along but they are not at the forefront of my mind.”

Sexton is hoping to use all of his big-game nous for what is essentially a final for Ireland, as they look to win their first Grand Slam since 2018, when they overcame England at Twickenham.

“For so long, you play in a lot of finals, you win some, you lose some, with different groups,” Sexton maintained.

“We played a final in New Zealand, we played a final last year in terms of trying to win a Triple Crown against Scotland, we’ve created finals for ourselves over the last number of years so it will be no different. We are used to playing in them.

“Performance is key, getting it out there and playing really good is the biggest challenge. I think we showed today and throughout the last year that we can perform when the pressure comes on.

“It’s going to be a tough game and we just need to get everyone back fresh, we won’t train too much this week, I think, and get the boys back fresh for Saturday.”

It promises to be a special weekend for the Sexton family, with Johnny’s younger brother Mark aiming to help the Ireland U-20s win a Grand Slam in Cork on Sunday, in his role as assistant coach.

“We actually beat them in the Aviva a couple of weeks ago, so it wouldn't be a true Grand Slam for them,” Sexton joked before Andy Farrell injected:

"It is debatable though whether they're playing better than us at the minute. They're pretty impressive.”

“They've got some really impressive players and Mark is doing a great job. I'm very proud of him,” Sexton added.