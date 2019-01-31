Robbie Henshaw starts at full-back as Seán O'Brien gets bench nod for England opener

The Athlone native comes into the team for Rob Kearney in one of two changes to the team that beat New Zealand as Conor Murray returns to the No 9 shirt to replace the injured Kieran Marmion.

Henshaw last played at full-back for Ireland on his debut as a teenager in 2013 when Ireland narrowly beat the United States in Houston,Texas.

The 25-year-old has gone on record as saying it is his preferred position and lined out there regularly during his final season at Connacht, but has almost exclusively been used as a centre since joining Leinster and has won 35 caps in midfield.

Kearney has been hit with injury since the win over the All Blacks and has only played three times for Leinster, most recently against Scarlets last Friday. Henshaw, however, has just one appearance since his last outing in October but was selected to travel to Portugal for the pre-tournament camp.

The decision to select Henshaw in the No 15 slot means Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose pair up at centre with Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale on the wing.

Johnny Sexton joins Murray at half-back, with the first-choice front-row of Cian Healy, captain Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong reunited.

Devin Toner and James Ryan partner up at scrum-time, while Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander make up the back-row.

Seán O'Brien gets the nod to cover those positions off the bench, with Quinn Roux edging the second-row sub call ahead of his Connacht colleague Ultan Dillane.

Dave Kilcoyne is picked as loosehead prop cover at Jack McGrath's expense, with Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter also on the bench.

John Cooney will make his first Six Nations appearance if brought off the bench, while Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour make up the replacements bench.

Ireland team to face England (Saturday, 4.45)

Robbie Henshaw; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Reps: Sean Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, Seán O'Brien, John Cooney, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

England team to face Ireland:

Elliot Daly; Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell; Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Harry Williams, Joe Launchbury, Nathan Hughes, Dan Robson, George Ford, Chris Ashton.

Six Nations rugby: Win one of five pairs of tickets to see the huge Ireland v England clash with Independent.ie - Click here

Online Editors