Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Porter on course to be available for Ireland in Twickenham clash

Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Porter are on course to be available for selection ahead of the final two Six Nations ties as title-chasing Ireland re-gathered in Dublin this morning.

Henshaw will continue through the graduated return to play process this week after suffering a head injury against Italy, while Porter’s training load will be managed following a rolled ankle. Tom O’Toole is continuing his rehab at Ulster.

Andy Farrell has released 11 of his players as the Irish provinces bid to replicate last weekend’s clean sweep of wins in the URC.

Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Molony (Leinster), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes (Munster) and Robert Baloucoune, Iain Henderson, James Hume and Nick Timoney (Ulster) are back with their provinces.

Ross Molony, the Leinster lock drafted in as a replacement for Iain Henderson last week, has also been released, with Henderson returning as Ireland welcome supporters to the first post-Covid open training session in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

The ticketed event will feature the Ireland squad and Richie Murphy's Grand-Slam chasing Ireland U-20s as the two sides are put through the paces in what is normally a feisty affair. Tickets are no longer available for this event.

