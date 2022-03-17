Mack Hansen is back in the Irish team. Photo: Sportsfile

MACK HANSEN is back on the Ireland wing after Andrew Conway picked up a knee injury.

The Connacht winger is restored to the right-wing in one of three changes to the starting XV from last weekend's record win over England in Twickenham.

Iain Henderson replaces James Ryan to partner Tadhg Beirne in the second-row, while Jack Conan returns to the No 8 shirt with Caelan Doris shifting to blindside as Peter O'Mahony drops to the bench.

Despite Robbie Henshaw's strong showing as a replacement last week, Farrell has resisted the temptation to change his midfield as Bundee Aki keeps his place alongside Garry Ringrose.

Behind them, Hansen is joined by Hugo Keenan and James Lowe in the back three that started against Italy, while Johnny Sexton will win his 105th cap alongside Jamison Gibson-Park.

Although they struggled badly against England, Ireland's front-row remains intact as Cian Healy joins Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, with Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham covering.

Josh van der Flier continues at openside, while Ulster's Kieran Treadwell gets the nod as second-row cover and will win his fifth cap when he's introduced.

Ireland team (to face Scotland in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday 19 March – kick-off 4.45pm: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson Park; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw