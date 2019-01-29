Relegation from the Six Nations could be introduced as part of radical shakeup to form new world league

Relegation from the Six Nations Championship could be introduced as part of a radical shakeup to introduce a new world league to revolutionise the international game.

Talks held in Los Angeles on Monday have centered around the creation of a new tournament called the World Rugby Nations Championship.

The premise would throw together the 12 leading nations, all of whom would play each other once over the course of the calendar year.

A play-off series would then follow, report the Times, with the top European and southern hemisphere sides facing off in the final in a neutral venue, with Wembley and Barcelona’s Nou Camp potential candidates.

The new tournament would take a year off during World Cup years and it would be condensed in the years including the British and Irish Lions tour.

It could begin from 2022, though staunch opposition is expected, especially from club sides, who may oppose the release of their players.

Relegation would work with the bottom-ranked European nation after 11 matches taking on the winner of the Europe Rugby Championship, with the winner taking up a place in the following year’s Division One.

There would be two pots for the initial Division One: The Six Nations (England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and France) and a southern hemisphere pot comprising of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina, Japan and Fiji.

The Six Nations would take place as usual, with the winner taking the trophy and potentially the grand slam, but instead of a three-Test series against a southern hemisphere nation, European nations would play three other nations away from home in August and September.

The final three matches would then take place back in Europe in November, with the fourth week of the month beginning the play-offs, with the top two from each pot facing off (the winners facing the runners-up in the semi-finals before a subsequent final).

The proposal remains under consideration with unions continuing to explore its feasibility, but World Rugby must produce a more comprehensive plan including an outline of the commercial benefits.

"Following positive and productive meetings with union and competition CEOs in Los Angeles, World Rugby has been tasked to continue exploring the viability of potential global competition formats," a World Rugby spokesperson said.

"The objective of this exploratory work is to deliver a global competition product and commercial model that will deliver greater value and certainty to all unions by building on the strong foundations of existing competitions and invigorating the July and November windows.

"World Rugby would like to thank the stakeholders involved for their contribution to this important project that has the clear potential to enhance the international game for unions, players and fans."

Reports state that an unnamed broadcaster is driving the idea with the ambition of securing the TV rights for all three competitions - resulting in the Six Nations no longer being shown on terrestrial TV.

The Championship's existing deal with BBC and ITV, who share coverage of Europe's foremost rugby event, expires in 2021.

A number of obstacles block the path to the World League being set up, among them agreeing to an extended autumn window of five weeks to stage the additional international games - a move that would be opposed by clubs.

