Rugby has long prided itself on the principle of its game being governed by laws rather than rules. More than a touch of intellectual snobbery is, of course, involved when compared to other codes, though we’ll not be specific about rival games.

Given how the game is still developing, these laws – as currently constituted – are not fit for purpose. What we witnessed in the Aviva today was farcical and nothing short.

And let me be the first to admit to not knowing what was going on as the Italians were reduced from 15 to 14 to 13 in Sunday’s circus.

I need no lecturing from anyone as to the issue rugby faces in attempting to maintain under-age interest and involvement in our game. I’ve long been dealing with parental concern on that score.

Whatever else, surely there has to be a better way than this? The principle of protecting the head region is a common aim agreed in theory by all.

The days of cheap shots are coming to an end and we all buy into that but, and it’s a massive but, when players of varying size meet at collision time it takes a fraction of a second, and an inch, for a collision to appear far worse.

To that end, the need in the immediate to short term is for a third shade of admonishment. An orange card, perhaps, that extends the period in the bin for a head-high tackle but one made clearly without any malicious intent to double the time period of a yellow from 10 to 20 minutes. What transpired made a mockery of an international contest; we get the rationale of offering no room for uncontested scrums by the team at fault.

We have complained, with good reason, as to the lack of competitiveness of the Italians for some time now. To a man they stood tall and those present in the capacity crowd acknowledged the effort accordingly.

Referee Nika Amashukeli and his officials applied the law to the letter and from that moment, midway through the first half, the match was effectively over as a meaningful contest. The final scoreline of 57-6 flatters to deceive.

Mr Amashukeli was too quick to blow his whistle at almost every breakdown for my liking. Yes, he was consistent in his interpretation on both sides but a little bit of leeway opens the door to a level of continuity in which everyone benefits: players, spectators and, yes, even match officials too.

Put it all together and a team selection by Andy Farrell which offered such possibilities in advance failed to fire at anything close to full throttle until the final quarter.

I’d have argued the case for Joey Carbery to start in at least two of the remaining three games after Paris. But on the evidence of this showing Johnny Sexton has to start both – simply because once fit and firing he is the best available for these two massive matches.

On the plus side, Michael Lowry, Mack Hansen and James Lowe all looked the business with ball in hand while Jamison Gibson-Park was the most inspirational player behind the scrum prior to Sexton’s arrival.

The current captain brought a sense of purpose and cohesion to an Irish team which, while never in danger of losing or indeed conceding a try, still managed to look anything but comfortable given the advantage they enjoyed.

Beyond that, Dan Sheehan and Ryan Baird stood out alongside Josh van der Flier, who was the outstanding man of the match again. The Leinster flanker is truly playing the best rugby of his career and continues to do so with a smile on his face and a menace in his movement.

Despite his lack of height, were a Lions touring side being chosen tomorrow, the No 7 shirt would be set in stone such has been his consistently selfless play, whether wearing blue or green. Caelan Doris also had his ball-carrying moments.

While none of us on this side of the Irish Sea would attempt a defence of Peter O’Mahony for his sending-off in Cardiff a year ago I think the same player wearing the captain’s armband today summed up how most everybody felt witnessing Italian hooker Epalahame Faiva being shown the exit door at the Aviva. “Red cards like that do the game no favours.”

What transpired with the Italian red card, however well intentioned from the powers that be in World Rugby, did little for the integrity of the game and anybody in any position of authority who thinks otherwise is living in Cloud-Cuckoo-Land.