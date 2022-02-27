| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Red card farce cannot be ignored, and neither can the need for Johnny Sexton to return

Tony Ward

Epalahame Faiva departs the field after his red card. Expand

Close

Epalahame Faiva departs the field after his red card.

Epalahame Faiva departs the field after his red card.

Epalahame Faiva departs the field after his red card.

Rugby has long prided itself on the principle of its game being governed by laws rather than rules. More than a touch of intellectual snobbery is, of course, involved when compared to other codes, though we’ll not be specific about rival games.

Given how the game is still developing, these laws – as currently constituted – are not fit for purpose. What we witnessed in the Aviva today was farcical and nothing short.

Related Content

Privacy