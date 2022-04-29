Recovering, teaching and training - Ireland star O’Connor back into work day after bruising England defeat

Hannah O'Connor of Ireland is tackled by Chloe Jacquet of France during their TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match. Photo: Manuel Blondeau/Sportsfile

It was only when Aoife McDermott posted a picture of herself back in work first thing Monday morning that the reality hit home for some people.

Returning from Leicester on Sunday night, the Ireland squad barely had time to sleep before they were back in the day job.

Battered and bruised after an incredibly physical encounter against a powerful England side, the Ireland players had to suck it up and get on with it.

Such is life when you are an amateur side going up against professionals, yet the players only want a fair chance to be able to compete with the likes of England and France, which is why talk of contracts before next year’s Six Nations is very welcome.

While McDermott returned to her job as a research nurse, Hannah O’Connor found herself standing at the top of her classroom at Scoil

Mhuire in Lucan.

We asked O’Connor to give us a run-down of how her week looked since the defeat to England.

“We got back on Sunday about eight o’clock, got the washing kick-started or else it would have been left for a long time,” the Ireland No 8 said.

“Into work on Monday and Tuesday and got my kids prepped for the week, got them realising I’d be abandoning them again for the latter stages of the week, and reassuring them that this is the last time I’ll be missing them.

“Then it was trying to do recovery and review and have myself ready to roll into the HPC (high performance centre) on Wednesday morning and then up to Belfast.”

The speed with which O’Connor rattles off her schedule makes it sound like a breeze, yet it is anything but, particularly when you consider that the 31-year-old was at the forefront of Ireland’s defensive effort at Welford Road.

“It’s the same when you get up every day,” O’Connor explained.

“The sore feeling rolls into excitement quickly again, because you know what’s coming next. I teach sixth class, so they’re 11-12 and not quite into the gory details, so I try to cover up the details and not scare them!

“You’re sore enough but you just get on to the next job, both in rugby and work. On Monday evening I was over doing ice and hot baths, compression boots, sauna and massage gun, foam-rolling. Some girls will do a walk or light jog or bike session, it depends on your personal preference.”

The one positive from last week’s defeat is that it has continued the wider discussion about the road Irish women’s rugby needs to travel over the coming years.

The players are aware of what is going on in the background, but for now their attention is all on Scotland as they look to finish their Six Nations campaign on a high in Belfast tomorrow night.

“It’s not really our focus point, you’re in a bubble concentrating on the opposition, whether it’s England last week or Scotland this week, so it’s genuinely not something that comes up as a topic of conversation,” O’Connor maintained.

“But, yeah, the support that we’ve had on social media so far, from across the country, has been overwhelming. It’s been brilliant to see that.

“The IRFU are working behind the scenes at the various aspects of getting all the ducks in a row so we kinda leave that in their hands – and we try to sort things out on the pitch, and try to make sure we finish on a high as best as we can tomorrow.”

O’Connor has made the most of being recalled to the team for the win over Italy, which saw the Blackrock player make her first Six Nations start.

And she hasn’t looked back since, as O’Connor again starts in the back-row alongside Edel McMahon and Dorothy Wall.

“It was huge,” O’Connor added.

“That’s where you want to be, we’re pushing the whole time to start – and that’s the beauty of the depth in the squad. You’re constantly fighting for those spots.

“I had to be patient. The competition in the back-row is fierce, especially, and very demanding so I was delighted to get it eventually.

“If you wear a jersey you’re trying to make sure you leave it in a better place – and you never know when it could be your last game, so you treat every game as if it is very special.

“The level of cohesion is the same that I’d have with Edel and Dorothy. It’s exciting, they’re a good duo to play with. Two people that certainly pack a punch.

“They’re definitely two people you’d want to go into battle with. You’d have them down as your first two names on the sheet to go into battle with. It’s another exciting day on Saturday with that.”