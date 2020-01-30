'Raring to go' - Johnny Sexton sounds battle cry ahead of Ireland's Six Nations opener

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he is "raring to go" after coming through another week of training unscathed.

Sexton hasn't played since December 7 after damaging ligaments in his knee, but has been passed fit to start in Ireland's Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday.

The 34-year old will lead out Ireland for the first time in the Six Nations and having battled back to full fitness, he is ready to hit the ground running.

"Great, no setbacks to talk about," Sexton said.

"It felt good on Thursday in Portugal, and I've done pretty much everything since. Delighted to be fit and raring to go now."

Flanked by Ireland's new attack Mike Catt at today's press conference, Sexton spoke of his excitement about working under the ex-England international.

Catt came up against Ireland last season in his role with Italy, and Sexton explained why he feels that kind of insight will be beneficial.

"It's been brilliant," Sexton said of his first impressions of Catt, and what he will bring.

"It's always great when you get coaches of good calibre in, a brilliant ex-player that has been there and done it.

"I'm always keen to keep learning like all the players are. It's great to have a guy that coached against us. You can sort of say, 'What were you saying last year when you were playing against us in Rome?’

"We can pick his brain as well. It's always great to get fresh voices. I just think it gives you that little bit extra, and you have to prove yourself all over again."

Sexton will continue his half-back partnership with Conor Murray at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday as the Munster man saw off stiff competition from the in-form John Cooney.

Sexton is fully expecting Murray to deliver on the faith that Andy Farrell has shown in him.

"Competition is what every good side relies on," the out-half added.

"I've seen it with Leinster especially. When you've got guys coming up, whether it's behind you or with you, you're fighting for one place, it spurs you on.

"Conor's always been very self-driven from day one. He concentrates on himself. He's looked sharp over the last ten days, like all the nines have.

"You feel for Luke (McGrath), he trained the house down last week and especially earlier this week, and he's going home today.

"We're very lucky to have the nines we do. Over the Christmas camp, we had Caolin Blade, Jamison Gibson-Park, who have been in good form themselves. So we're blessed to have the quality of numbers."

