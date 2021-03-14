‘Proud' Farrell hails ‘big players’ but concedes Ireland have a lot to work on before England finale

Ryan Baird of Ireland is tackled by Simon Berghan of Scotland during the Six Nations win over Scotland at Murrayfield. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

ANDY FARRELL heaped praise on the character of his Ireland team after they rescued a situation of their own making at Murrayfield.

Having squandered a 14 point lead, the visitors wrested momentum back from Scotland in the final stages as Ryan Baird charged down Ali Price, Iain Henderson won a big breakdown penalty and captain Johnny Sexton nailed a 39m penalty from a difficult angle to secure a second successive win ahead of next week's finale against England in Dublin.

Ireland will likely be without James Ryan for that clash after he was taken off for a Head Injury Assessment, while Farrell said there were plenty of minor knocks after a bruising game against the Scots.

Overall, he was relieved that the players came up big in the end.

"I suppose my overriding feeling is one of pride really," he said.

"When things were not quite going our way at the business-end of the game, in those last 10 minutes where it could have been won and lost...

"To come back from a few slip-ups, error wise etc from the restart of the lineout and defensively letting things slip a little bit, to then defend your own line like we did, time and time again, just knocking them back and getting up off the floor.…Obviously, for them to get the seven points to draw the game, it would take down a few teams mentally.

"They stayed together, they re-focussed, they re-grouped, great kick-off, good chase, good pressure and they stayed next-moment-focused.

"We got the turnover and big players, that's what they do, they take responsibility.

"Johnny put over the points.

"We'll pick it apart like we always do and there's plenty to work on as always.

"Everyone knows Scotland are a good side, nobody finds it easy coming here and getting away with a victory, never mind with the form that they've been in.

"I've been here plenty of times and struggled with most teams that we've been up here with. So really proud to get the win, really proud of how we started the game and how we ended the game but obviously there's things to work on."

Farrell explained his decision to leave Conor Murray in the stands for 80 minutes as a tactical one.

"We had quite a few knocks and ifs-and-buts that were on the field. Two or three lads were hanging on in there and sometimes if you make a change to a fit player, then you can come unstuck," he said.

"It's the way it goes from time to time and it's the same with Billy (Burns) as well."

As for James Lowe who made big errors for two of Scotland's three tries in a poor performance, Farrell said the Leinster winger would learn from his mistakes.

"We'll sit down with James and, obviously, there's others we need to sit down with and keep educating them regarding what international football is all about," he said.

"There are guys in there that are very young as far as their experience is concerned but for anyone to come over here and experience a win in Murrayfield is something they'll be proud of.

"As far as progressing James' game, I suppose we'll help him like we'll help everyone else as well."

Match-winner Sexton said Ireland need to improve their ability to handle the big moments.

"With 10 minutes to go, I didn’t see the game unfolding like that. International rugby throws things at you that you don’t expect at times," he said.

"I thought we dominated large parts of the game but I suppose when they had their small purple patches they scored.

"When we’re 14 points up and we concede that try it just changes the game again and we need to be better there.

"We had a kick-off receive that we didn’t deal well with, we had a lineout that we didn’t deal well with and then we missed a tackle that we should have done better so, as good a team as Scotland are we have to look at ourselves, first and foremost and need to improve.

"If you have a 14-point lead in international rugby, the next moment is the most important one and you can put a statement down.

"Top teams, I think, take the kick-off and clear their lines and then they put pressure on again. We're just short of that at the moment."

After England's win over France on Saturday, Ireland have a major job on their hands and Sexton admitted they will need a big performance.

“We’ll find out next Saturday, won’t we?" he said when asked if they feel they can beat England.

"We feel that we have been building, that we were a bit unlucky in the first couple of games, but even though they have had a couple of bad results they are a team that was in the World Cup final and won the (Six Nations) last year."

