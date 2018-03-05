Ireland expect Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson to prove their fitness in time to face Scotland in Saturday's NatWest 6 Nations clash in Dublin.

Positive injury news as Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson return to full training for Scotland clash

The British and Irish Lions duo missed Ireland's 37-27 win over Wales on February 24 and have since been battling to be fit for the Scotland encounter.

Ireland have racked up three straight wins in this year's tournament and are now closing in on a third title in five years. Joe Schmidt's men's Grand Slam bid would be handed a clear boost by the return of influential prop Furlong and bullish lock Henderson, with both now tipped for a return to full training.

"Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson continued their rehab last week and are expected to train fully this week," read an Irish Rugby Football Union statement. "Andrew Conway is continuing his return from a knee injury at Munster but is expected to be available for selection next week. Leinster's Barry Daly joins the squad.

"Rob Herring rejoins the squad having resolved an elbow issue sustained playing for Ulster against Edinburgh. "Niall Scannell suffered a recurrence of a rib injury playing fur Munster against Glasgow but is expected to be fit next week.

"Ultan Dillane is the only player not currently in camp as he travels back from South Africa following Connacht's Guinness PRO14 game against the Cheetahs. He will join the group on Wednesday." Ireland are already without injured centres Robbie Henshaw and Chris Farrell for Scotland's Aviva Stadium visit, with fit-again Garry Ringrose the front-runner to start at outside centre.

Ireland were forced to cancel training at Carton House today due to snow on the pitch and will train at the National Sports Campus in Abbottstown instead.

Online Editors