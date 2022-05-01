The scenes at the full-time whistle in Belfast on Saturday night were a mirror image of what had transpired in Parma just seven months earlier.

Before you dig any deeper, that in itself is a sure sign of the gradual progress Ireland have made in the short amount of time since.

A fourth-place Six Nations finish is nothing to write home about, and the table is a fair reflection of where Ireland find themselves in the world order.

Granted, they would love another crack at Wales, who finished just two points ahead of them, while England coasted to a Grand Slam at the expense of France, who, like Ireland the previous week, felt the full brunt of an awesome team on course to win the World Cup later this year.

Ireland will be watching on from afar and that alone should fuel the motivation to ensure that last year’s low ebb is never repeated again.

As starting points to a new era go, there are plenty of reasons to be encouraged about what lies ahead for this group of players under a fresh coaching staff, even if there is a huge amount of work needed in every aspect of their game.

Three home wins was the target before a ball was kicked in the Six Nations and while two out of three ain’t bad, it is important not to lose sight of the fact that England and France are miles ahead, and not standing still.

Greg McWilliams had a big job on his hands in picking up the pieces following last year’s disastrous events on and off the pitch.

The head coach wasn’t naive enough to think that this was an overnight fix, but he has brought a feel-good atmosphere back within the squad.

The Irish public are on board too and the decision to bring the home games to Dublin, Cork and Belfast was a good one, as the crowds got behind the girls in green.

McWilliams will have learned a lot about the make-up of his squad, not least in terms of its depth, as a ridiculous clash with a Sevens tournament meant he was without seven players for the games against England and Scotland.

For all the changes in the back-line, the pack largely had a settled look to it throughout the tournament, as new stars such as Neve Jones and Sam Monaghan emerged.

Nichola Fryday took on the captaincy and led by example, as she visibly grew in terms of handling the extra responsibility with each passing game.

Linda Djougang proved she is one of the world’s leading props, as those around her fed off her infectious work-rate.

Edel McMahon was a defensive colossus, as no other player made more than her 88 successful tackles across the Six Nations.

McWilliams will be mindful of unearthing more front-row players, as the reliance on the likes of Jones and Djougang was obvious.

He will, however, be pleased with how his pack is adapting to his desire for a high ball-in-play time.

The scrum has wobbled at times, yet the manner in which the Irish pack obliterated Scotland proved that when it is a level playing field, they are a powerful force.

The lineout on the other hand has been a major weakness. As ever, it doesn’t all fall on the hooker, and while Jones’ throwing needs improving, so too do the mechanics of Ireland’s overall lineout.

That’s all part of the need to enhance the general skill level of the players, who at times made too many poor decisions, which in turn cost them unforced errors, including coughing up cheap penalties, with discipline another area that needs major attention.

The attack showed flashes of a cutting edge, not least when Enya Breen’s late try on Saturday came on the back of a period of sustained pressure.

But McWilliams will know that if his side are to become a more cohesive unit, they need to eradicate the silly mistakes whilst improving their kicking game.

The good news is, McWilliams is set to have more time with his players than many of his predecessors.

Attention will now turn to putting the finishing touches to the summer tour, which will see Ireland take on Japan in two Tests. The importance of an Ireland Women’s team going on tour should not be underestimated.

“I know World Rugby are looking to get 10 games a year for each nation which is great,” McWilliams explained.

“If we get five in the Six Nations, two in the summer tour and then looking at getting three with the WXV (World 15s) in November, now you’re talking about a seriously good period of time with the players.

“It’s about their physical development, it’s making sure they’re getting stronger, it’s making sure they’re getting fit for purpose.

“At the end of the day, next year our goal has to be to get in the top three, so we can get into the WXV which brings more money, more TV, more eyes on the game, more development opportunities.

“There’s going to be a lot of really exciting things happening over the next four to six months and I’m just very excited I’m going to be there to hopefully help us improve the performances.”

The manner of Saturday’s last-gasp 15-14 win over Scotland could well prove to be a turning point for this squad, many of whom will hope to earn 15s contracts in the coming months.

A lot of work still lies ahead, but after a difficult period for women’s rugby, Ireland can look forward with the hope of a brighter future.