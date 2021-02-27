Player ratings: Stellar displays from Sexton, Connors and Beirne in smooth Italian job

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne is tackled by Italy's Johan Meyer during the Guinness Six Nations match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Hugo Keenan 7

Another assured performance from Ireland's resident full-back, who followed up his brace against Italy last year with his fourth international try after picking a clever short line and showing great pace.

Jordan Larmour 6

Lively break in the build up to Keenan's try before his brilliant offload put Connors over for a score. Last action was a poor missed tackle that led to Italy's try, as an apparent muscle injury forced him off at the break.

Garry Ringrose 8

Ireland's biggest threat with ball in hand, Ringrose's elusive running and an eye for a gap caused all sorts of problems. Finished his try well and threw a classy offload for Keenan's score.

Robbie Henshaw 7

Set the tone in defence by hammering off the line and brought an edge to his carrying as he repeatedly punched holes in the Italian defence. Still Ireland's best option at 12.

James Lowe 6

Ireland must find a way to make better use of the winger rather than asking him to constantly kick. Grew into the game to offer a timely reminder that he has plenty more strings to his bow.

Johnny Sexton 8

Made a huge difference to Ireland's attacking shape as he steered the ship well. Referee Mathieu Raynal didn't appear to have much time for the Ireland captain, who kept his cool throughout.

Jamison Gibson-Park 7

Brought plenty of zip to proceedings and posed questions around the fringes with his sniping breaks. Coughed up a cheap penalty after a quick-tap penalty.

Dave Kilcoyne 7

A couple of penalty concessions aside, this was a very good shift from the loosehead whose aggression and dynamism brought a freshness to Ireland's play. Won a big scrum penalty against the head, but was forced off injured.

Rónan Kelleher 7

Showed just why there is so much excitement around him with an all-action display that was epitomised by his lovely reverse pass in lead up to Keenan's try. In pole position to start against Scotland if fit.

Tadhg Furlong 7

Recovered from conceding a sloppy early penalty in front of his own posts to deliver a strong all-round performance before he gingerly left the pitch early in the second-half.

Iain Henderson 6

A quieter than normal day at the office. Although his influence wasn't as prominent, he still managed to have a couple of key moments, including winning a turnover. Bizarrely not awarded an early try.

James Ryan 8

Led the way with a typically industrious performance that was full of energy. The lock got through a mountain of work, particularly in defence, where he led the way with 19 tackles.

Tadhg Beirne 8

Set the tone early on by stealing an Italian lineout five-metres from his own line. Named man-of-the-match as he seamlessly switched to the back-row to prove just how important his versatility is.

Will Connors 8

It wasn't just his two tries that caught the eye as the openside popped up all over the pitch. Made a strong claim to keep his place in the team against Scotland.

CJ Stander 7

You very much know what you are going to get from Stander at this stage and once again he delivered his usual hard carrying. Scored one try and had another chalked off.

Head coach: Andy Farrell 7

A much-needed win, but the Ireland boss will be mindful of how atrocious Italy were. Plenty to build on, but tougher tests against Scotland and England will tell a lot more about his side.

Replacements:

Rob Herring 5: Under pressure from Kelleher for his starting spot.

Cian Healy 5: Didn't quite get up to the pace of the game.

Andrew Porter 5: Will be looking over his shoulder with the return of Tadhg Furlong.

Ryan Baird 6: Very promising debut as he hit the ground running.

Jack Conan 6: Hungry for work and punched holes in the defence.

Craig Casey 7: An all-action debut from the coming man who upped the tempo with slick passing.

Billy Burns 5: Filled in at centre but couldn't impact the game.

Keith Earls 6: Introduced at half-time and scored his 33rd international try late on.

Online Editors