Player ratings: Earls, Henshaw, Henderson, Stander and Beirne the standouts in curate’s egg of Irish performance

Keith Earls of Ireland competes for the ball with (L - R) Chris Harris and Stuart Hogg of Scotland leading to the first try scored by Robbie Henshaw (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Hugo Keenan 7

Not perfect, but his security under the high ball gives Ireland strength and they needed it at times.

Keith Earls 8

An important performance from a player whose inclusion we questioned. Single-handedly kept the show on the road before half-time.

Garry Ringrose 4

Probably his worst game for Ireland, he made mistakes that have just not been part of his game in his time as a top-level player.

Robbie Henshaw of Ireland scores Ireland's side's first try against Scotland. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Robbie Henshaw of Ireland scores Ireland's side's first try against Scotland. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Robbie Henshaw 8

Strong in the air, excellent in defence and challenged the line. A pity his run of form has come at a time when the team look so muddled.

James Lowe 3

His efforts for both Scotland tries were so far below the level required. Farrell has indulged his flaws thus far, but surely he can’t keep his place for England.

Johnny Sexton 6

Nailed the winning kick, but won’t be happy with the way the team lost control of the game from such a commanding position. Big in defence.

Jamison Gibson Park 4

The decision to leave him out there for 80 minutes was baffling. Ireland played a Conor Murray-style game-plan, but left the master in the stand.

Cian Healy 6

Just about did enough to justify his selection, but he’s not the force of old. Seemed to have WP Nel’s measure at scrum time.

Rob Herring 6

While Rónan Kelleher adds much more in the loose than Herring, who made just one carry, he fulfilled his role well out of touch; made one big breakdown play.

Tadhg Furlong 7

His dancing feet were a rare moment of star quality in a helter-skelter game. Looks like he’s coming into form at the right time.

Ireland's Iain Henderson wins a line out during the Six Nations win over Scotland at Murrayfield. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Ireland's Iain Henderson wins a line out during the Six Nations win over Scotland at Murrayfield. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Iain Henderson 8

Made the game-winning turnover on the back of Ryan Baird’s charge-down and put in an incredible shift while running a successful lineout.

James Ryan 7

A second head injury is a real concern and he’ll be a huge loss against England after his destructive performance out of touch.

Tadhg Beirne 8

In the form of his life, he adds an extra layer to everything Ireland do and is one of the first names on the team-sheet next weekend.

Will Connors 6

Made one incredible try-saving tackle and generally put in a big shift across the 80 minutes, although Hamish Watson probably shaded the battle.

CJ Stander 8

One loopy pass shouldn’t take away from an excellent performance from the No 8 who rose to the occasion and carried relentlessly.

Coach — Andy Farrell 5

It’s a win, but there are so many questions about the way the coach and his team handled the 80 minutes and he has huge calls to make this week ahead of the visit of England.

Bench impact 6

Ryan Baird made a play that led to the match-winning penalty, but Jordan Larmour and Andrew Porter made errors. Rónan Kelleher made a big impact, but one key throw went astray.





Online Editors