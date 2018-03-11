Sport Six Nations

Sunday 11 March 2018

Pictures: Ireland's Six Nations heroes and their families take time out to celebrate with fans at team hotel

Rob Kearney meets fan Ciaran Halligan (8) from Naas while leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Rob Kearney meets fan Ciaran Halligan (8) from Naas while leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018

The Grand Slam is the ultimate goal, but Ireland's rugby heroes have been enjoying their Six Nations Championship win with family and friends.

Joe Schmidt and his team were full of smiles as they posed for photographs with fans outside the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, where they stayed last night following their 28-8 win over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

England's defeat in Paris a couple of hours later ensured a third Six Nations title in five years for Ireland.

Jacob Stockdale and his partner Jessica Gardiner meets with fans while leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Jacob Stockdale and his partner Jessica Gardiner meets with fans while leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Keith Earls with his wife Edel and children Laurie and Ella May leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
CJ Stander leaving the Shelbourne after winning the Six Nations by beating the Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Coach, Joe Schmidt meets Rugby fan Ciaran Halligan (8) from Naas while leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Padraig O’Reilly from Drumcondra get a ball signed by Rob Kearney for Temple Street Hospital Rob Kearney while leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
James Ryan leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating the Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Sean Croning with his wife Claire and children Cillian and Finn leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
CJ Stander leaving the Shelbourne after winning the Six Nations by beating the Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
CJ Stander and his wife Jean-Marie leaving the Shelbourne after winning the Six Nations by beating the Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Jacob Stockdale and his partner Jessica Gardiner leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Jacob Stockdale and his partner Jessica Gardiner leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Jessica Gardiner partner of Jacob Stockdale leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
James Ryan leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating the Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Ireland Captain Rory Best with his wife Jodie and children Penny (5), Ben (7) and Richie (2) while leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Jacob Stockdale and his partner Jessica Gardiner leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Jacob Stockdale leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Rob Kearney meets Rugby fan Ciaran Halligan (8) from Naas while leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Johnny Sexton leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Peter O’Mahony with his daughter Indie leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Coach, Joe Schmidt meets Rugby fans leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Conor Murray leaving the Shelbourne hotel after winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018
Shelbourne hotel porter Richard helps Ireland Captain Rory Best Son Richie down the steps to his family, Mother Jodie Sister Penny (5) and Brother Ben (7) while leaving the Shelbourne after Ireland winning the Six Nations by beating Scotland. Pic:Mark Condren 11.3.2018

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport