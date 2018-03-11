Pictures: Ireland's Six Nations heroes and their families take time out to celebrate with fans at team hotel
The Grand Slam is the ultimate goal, but Ireland's rugby heroes have been enjoying their Six Nations Championship win with family and friends.
Joe Schmidt and his team were full of smiles as they posed for photographs with fans outside the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, where they stayed last night following their 28-8 win over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.
England's defeat in Paris a couple of hours later ensured a third Six Nations title in five years for Ireland.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'I lost a lot of friends' - CJ Stander feels vindicated over Ireland decision
- Paul O'Connell outlines the difference between Ireland and England heading into next week's Grand Slam game
- Ireland scalp Scots, clinch title and tee up Grand Slam
- Schmidt's ruthless vision wins the day
- Joe Schmidt: Twickenham Grand Slam shot will motivate squad
- Ian McGeechan: When Garry Ringrose is third-choice No 13, you know you're in good nick
- Eddie Jones admits England ‘have been left behind’ by international rivals after losing grip on Six Nations