Sunday 4 February 2018

Picture Perfect: 11 images that Ireland fans will want to see again and again following epic win in France

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland kisses his wife Laura after dropping a long range goal to win the match for Ireland
Time to sit back and reflect on a remarkable ending to Ireland's opening 2018 Six Nations clash against France in Paris where Johnny Sexton's last-gasp drop goal secured a dramatic 15-13 win.

Here are 11 brilliant pictures from the Stade de France.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 03: Rob Kearney (L) and Fergus McFadden of Ireland celebrate with Jonathan Sexton after the the NatWest Six Nations match between France and Ireland at Stade de France on February 3, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Ireland's players celebrate after winning the Six Nations rugby union match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris on February 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMONCHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
3 February 2018; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrates with teammates after kicking the match winning drop goal during the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
3 February 2018; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrates following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
3 February 2018; Jonathan Sexton, left, and Bundee Aki of Ireland celebrate following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
3 February 2018; Dan Leavy, left, and Fergus McFadden of Ireland celebrate following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
3 February 2018; Ireland's Jacob Stockdale, left, Dan Leavy, centre, and Robbie Henshaw celebrate following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
3 February 2018; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrates kicking his last second drop goal to win the game during the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
3 February 2018; Conor Murray, left, and Jonathan Sexton of Ireland celebrate following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
3 February 2018; Bundee Aki, right, of Ireland reacts with team-mate Jonathan Sexton after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

If that wasn't enough, you can enjoy the game highlights below:

