Peter O'Mahony to discover Six Nations disciplinary fate this afternoon

Peter O'Mahony will discover the outcome of the sanctions he will face for his red card in Sunday's Six Nations opener against Wales this afternoon.

The Munster captain was dismissed in the 13th minute of Ireland's defeat at the Principality Stadium for an illegal clearout on Tomas Francis.

The Six Nations organisers released a statement this morning that read: "The Ireland No.6, Peter O’Mahoney was red carded during the Wales v Ireland match last Sunday 7th February 2021 for an infringement of Law 9.20 (a) & (b) - (Dangerous play in a ruck or maul. A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul. A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders).

"A disciplinary hearing will take place this afternoon by video conference."

Online Editors