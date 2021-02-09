Peter O’Mahony suspended for three Six Nations games after Wales red card

Peter O'Mahony is set to miss Ireland's next three Six Nations games. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Ireland back-row Peter O'Mahony has been handed a three-game ban following his red card in last weekend's defeat to Wales.

O'Mahony was shown a red card in the 14th minute for what was deemed dangerous play in a ruck.

The Munster captain will now miss Ireland's Six Nations games against France, Italy and Scotland.

He is free to play again on March 15, which is the week of the tournament finale, when England are due to play Ireland in Dublin.

O'Mahony's initial six-week offence was halved based on what the disciplinary panel deemed to be mitigating factors.

The official disciplinary report read:

"The Ireland back row forward, Peter O’Mahony, appeared before an independent disciplinary committee, comprised of Mike Hamlin (England), Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Val Toma (Romania), via video conference today. Mr O’Mahony received a red card during the Wales v Ireland match on 7 February 2021 at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff for an infringement of

Law 9.20 (a) and (b) (Dangerous play in a ruck or maul) in the 13th minute of the match.

"The player admitted the act of dangerous play in a ruck and that the offending merited a red card. The player did not seek to challenge the referee's decision. The committee considered all the relevant evidence, including the Player's oral evidence, together with the clips of the incident.

"In assessing the seriousness of the offending, the committee found that the offending was reckless. They were satisfied that the player's conduct breached World Rugby Law 9.20(a), in that he charged into a ruck. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul. The Committee noted that the offending involved reckless contact with the head of the Wales No 3.

"As the conduct involved contact with the head, although noting that no injury was suffered by the Wales No.3, the committee determined that the entry point was mid-range, which for this offence is six weeks. It was accepted that there were no off field aggravating factors, and the disciplinary committee concluded after careful consideration of the player’s record and conduct in the hearing, that the player was entitled to a 50% reduction of sanction in mitigation.

"The player is suspended from 7th February 2021 to 14th March 2021, which represents three meaningful matches to the player. The player is free to play again on 15th March 2021."

Online Editors